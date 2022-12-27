Read full article on original website
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Fix OneDrive keeps crashing on Windows 11/10
If OneDrive keeps crashing on your Windows 11/10 system, the solutions provided in this article will help you resolve the issue. After setting up OneDrive on your computer, a folder is created automatically on the selected drive. You can access all your files OneDrive files by opening this folder. But if OneDrive keeps crashing, you cannot access your files on your PC, which can be very frustrating. Sometimes the problems occur due to a minor bug. Hence, restarting the Windows computer helps in most cases. But according to the affected users, the issue persists even after multiple reboots.
Configure COD WARZONE 2 for best Frame Rates or Visuals
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 is a new release of the older version, and also known as the better one. However, most gamers can not really enjoy bigger Maps and stories due to sluggish gameplay and blurry images. Therefore, in this article, we are going to configure COD: Warzone 2 for the best frame rates and visuals.
How to remove Green Check Marks on Desktop Icons in Windows 11/10
Some of you have seen green check marks on your desktop files, folders, and some icons. These check marks appear at the bottom left side of files, folders, and shortcut icons placed on the desktop. Don’t get confused with the little green arrows that appear on the bottom left side of desktop shortcuts. These check marks are different. In this article, we will see what these green check marks on desktop icons are and how to remove them.
Free Sports Videos Analysis software for Windows PC
This post lists the best free sports video analysis software for Windows 11/10. Using these software, you can analyze sports videos to assist, evaluate, and improve the performance of your players. To help you perform sports video analysis, you can use multiple annotation tools to draw circles, lines, arrows, and more annotations in your video. Apart from that, you also get video payback features, magnifiers, zoom, rotate, measurement tools, video filters, and many more tools to study a sports video.
Fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 657 on Windows PC
COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 657 often occurs when there are some missing game files. According to users, the game shows the said error code when they are in a lobby. This may seem like an Internet issue, which in some cases it is, but for the most part, it is caused when some of the game files are corrupted or missing. In this post, we will be resolving the issue using some simple solutions.
How to make a Lantern in Minecraft to illuminate the world
Playing the Survival mode in Minecraft is not an easy feat, and it is even more difficult when nighttime is taken into consideration. That is when the Creepers and other creatures decide to attack, and during those times, the player will need lights everywhere. There are multiple ways to illuminate the world of Minecraft at night, but one of the best ways to get this done is to use Lanterns in Minecraft.
A specified logon session does not exist – Task Scheduler Error
Whether on a Windows Server machine or Windows 11/10 client machine, you may get the error prompt with the message A specified logon session does not exist when you try to create a scheduled task using Task Scheduler. This post offers a practical solution to the issue. When this error...
Windows Apps close when minimized in Windows 11/10
If your Windows Apps close when minimized, then this post will help you. While working with multiple apps, we often minimize a few of them to keep them out of sight but running in the background. The minimize action (pressing on -) hides the app’s window from the desktop without exiting the app. When we minimize an app, its icon remains in the taskbar area, which we can click to restore the app to its previous size and location on the desktop, and bring it back into view.
WSL is not working or starting in Windows 11
The Windows Subsystem for Linux(WSL) is a part of the Windows operating system feature and this allows you to run a Linux file system,command-line tools, and GUI apps on your Windows computer. However, a lot of users reported that the WSL is not working or starting on their Windows 11/10 computers. In this article, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you need to resolve it.
Fix Xhunter1.sys Blue Screen error on Windows 11/10
There have been reported cases by some PC users encountering the DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL or PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA Blue Screen error with the Xhunter1.sys file identified as the culprit on their Windows computer. Xhunter1.sys is a third-party driver file used by the XIGNCODE3 System Guard anti-cheat engine. Affected PC users reported the error occurs...
Microsoft Access is not responding [Fix]
Microsoft Acess is a database management system developed by Microsoft Corporation and this database comes with Microsoft 365 office suite. It adds Microsoft’s relational Jet Database Engine with software development tools and a Graphic User Interface (GUI). Enterprise users, use this software to manage data and analyze vast amounts of data efficiently. If Microsoft Access is not responding when you try to access the shared database on Windows computers, this article is for you.
Spacebar key is stuck and computer keeps typing Spaces continuously
In this article, we will show what you can do if your Spacebar key is stuck or your computer keeps typing spaces continuously. According to some users, when they press the spacebar key, their computer starts typing multiple spaces continuously. Whereas, some users reported that their computers keep typing spaces even after disconnecting the keyboard.
Convert image to high-contrast black-and-white in Photoshop using Gradient Map
Photoshop has tools, effects, and features that make it a great option for professionals and hobbyists. Everyone at some point wants to turn an image black and white. Learning to Create high contrast black and white images in Photoshop using the gradient map is quite easy. Convert image to high-contrast...
How to add a Border to an Image in Photoshop
This post will show you how to insert a Border around an image using Photoshop. Before I discovered this trick I use to just put the image on a larger canvas and that was extra work. Now I can open the image and even if it is a background, I can still add the border.
USB WiFi not working with 100417CF Access Violation error
While using a USB WiFi dongle if you receive a 100417CF Access Violation error, then this post will be able to help you. You can follow some simple steps to fix this error. The complete error message reads:. Access violation at address 100417CF in module ‘RaWLAPILdll”. Read of address 00000000....
