If OneDrive keeps crashing on your Windows 11/10 system, the solutions provided in this article will help you resolve the issue. After setting up OneDrive on your computer, a folder is created automatically on the selected drive. You can access all your files OneDrive files by opening this folder. But if OneDrive keeps crashing, you cannot access your files on your PC, which can be very frustrating. Sometimes the problems occur due to a minor bug. Hence, restarting the Windows computer helps in most cases. But according to the affected users, the issue persists even after multiple reboots.

1 DAY AGO