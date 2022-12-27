ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

atozsports.com

The Bears are dangerously close to making ugly franchise history

There are a multitude of reasons as to why the Chicago Bears’ 2022 campaign is being labeled as a massive disappointment. Though preseason expectations weren’t through the roof with a first-year head coach and a second-year quarterback, the Bears’ shortcomings have caused plenty of frustrations among its fanbase.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions rumored to ‘throwback’ their uniform combo vs. Bears

What uniform with the Detroit Lions wear on Sunday against the Bears?. Sixteen grueling weeks of the NFL’s season now will be summed up in the final two. For all the ups and downs for the Detroit Lions this season, they have a two game season left with a near win-and-they’re-in scenario for the postseason. To ge things off on the right foot, it seems as though the Lions will take the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears in a fan-favorite uniform.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears looking outside NFL for next President/CEO

News broke in September that longtime Chicago Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips would be stepping down after this season. Bears fans were excited about the plan in September, and after seeing how this season has gone, there won’t be too many parties in Logan Square honoring the businessman. The Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

William Spencer, 2023 Indiana DL, names B1G team in top 4

William Spencer, a highly-rated defensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class, has announced on his Twitter page that he has narrowed his decision to either Michigan State, Kentucky, Louisville, and Mississippi State. Spencer is a 3-star defensive tackle from New Albany, Indiana, according to 247Sports Composite. He is also rated...
INDIANA STATE

