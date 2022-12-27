Read full article on original website
NFL coaches fired 2022-’23: Frank Reich, Nathaniel Hackett among in-season firings
The National Football League hasn’t even reached the offseason and we’ve already seen a number of NFL coaches fired in
Noteworthy Name Reportedly Emerges As Frontrunner For Chicago Bears President
As the Chicago Bears wind down a season to forget, the team is looking toward the future. That includes improving performance on the field and adding stability in the boardroom. The Bears have sought a new President and CEO after Ted Phillips announced in September he'd resign from his post. ...
atozsports.com
The Bears are dangerously close to making ugly franchise history
There are a multitude of reasons as to why the Chicago Bears’ 2022 campaign is being labeled as a massive disappointment. Though preseason expectations weren’t through the roof with a first-year head coach and a second-year quarterback, the Bears’ shortcomings have caused plenty of frustrations among its fanbase.
Yardbarker
How the Bears could leverage 2023 first-round pick to help Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears have a solid shot at wrapping up one of the top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and if they indeed do so, the team at The Draft Network believes they can leverage that pick to both add a breakout receiver and acquire more draft capital.
Josh Allen Describes Getting Stuck in Chicago After the Bears Game
Josh Allen describes getting stuck in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the Bills defeated the Bears, 35-13, on Christmas Eve at Soldier Field, they ran into trouble making it home for the holidays. "The game had just ended," Allen started on ESPN's Kyle Brandt's Basement. "We're in...
Detroit Lions rumored to ‘throwback’ their uniform combo vs. Bears
What uniform with the Detroit Lions wear on Sunday against the Bears?. Sixteen grueling weeks of the NFL’s season now will be summed up in the final two. For all the ups and downs for the Detroit Lions this season, they have a two game season left with a near win-and-they’re-in scenario for the postseason. To ge things off on the right foot, it seems as though the Lions will take the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears in a fan-favorite uniform.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears looking outside NFL for next President/CEO
News broke in September that longtime Chicago Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips would be stepping down after this season. Bears fans were excited about the plan in September, and after seeing how this season has gone, there won’t be too many parties in Logan Square honoring the businessman. The Bears...
saturdaytradition.com
William Spencer, 2023 Indiana DL, names B1G team in top 4
William Spencer, a highly-rated defensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class, has announced on his Twitter page that he has narrowed his decision to either Michigan State, Kentucky, Louisville, and Mississippi State. Spencer is a 3-star defensive tackle from New Albany, Indiana, according to 247Sports Composite. He is also rated...
Newsstand: Notre Dame signee Drayk Bowen named a finalist for All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year
One of Notre Dame’s top signees from the recruiting class of 2023 is up for a prestigious award. Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean’s Drayk Bowen is one of five finalists for All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year. The All-American Bowl Awards Show takes place on Jan. 6 in San...
