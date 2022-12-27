Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota
While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
Northland weather today
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 30, 2022. Mostly cloudy skies are expected today with high temperatures from 14 to 24 degrees. Expect a small chance of snow on Saturday afternoon and night with highs from 24 to 34. After another mostly cloudy day on Sunday, snow chances return Monday. Highs Sunday & Monday in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm
If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
Looking toward the next storm...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We can relax between storm systems the next few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday and Saturday with an increase in cloudiness, Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild by December standards with highs in the low to mid 40s on Friday, with mid to upper 40s and a few 50s near the Kansas border on Saturday. The weather should cooperate for New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, but you’ll notice more clouds filling the skies on New Year’s Day, though highs will remain in the 40s.
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
Five day forecast
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 28, 2022. Chances for wintry precipitation continues today and tomorrow throughout the Northland. Mixed precipitation may cause roads to be slippery today and tomorrow for portions of our area. Quieter weather is in store for the weekend with milder temperatures than last week.
Rain, snow Thursday; bigger storm potential next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the warmer temps sticking around, the rain/snow mix set to hit the area Thursday, as well as a big storm potentially hitting Minnesota next week.
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
Light snow expected for Thursday night
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 29, 2022. Snow is expected to move in from the southwest. Some areas may see freezing drizzle initially before changing over to all snow. Less than an inch of snow will fall across portions of NE MN and NW WI before moving out tomorrow morning.
MnDOT: Illegal to push snow onto public roadways
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it is illegal to push snow onto or next to public highways or streets. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit moving snow onto public roadways, including the ditch and right-of-way area along the roadside. MnDOT says the extra snow becomes an increasing issue during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
Video: Residents are frustrated with Duluth-area mail service
There can be many items that people can look forward to in their mailbox–sometimes good items and somethings those monthly bills and more but for some of Duluth residents, and they are getting nothing at all!. Residents are frustrated about not receiving their mail lately. For some it has...
USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing remained on par with the previous week's data. Here's a look at the numbers for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. The 7-day moving average is tough to...
Minnesota trucker Gerald Popp up for driver of the year after a life on the road
Gerald "Red" Popp and his newest truck. Courtesy photo. By Cathy Wurzer, Britt Aamodt and Sam Stroozas from Minnesota Public Radio News • December 28, 2022. Gerald “Red” Popp has been a trucker for most of his life. “Anywhere the load goes, we go,” he said.
Video: Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids A grandfather in Minnesota constructed an impressive sledding course for his grandchildren, which they've named "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather. Photo: Fox 9. A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on...
Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane
Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
