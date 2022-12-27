ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Spain scraps value-added tax on staple foods in aid package

By CIARÁN GILES
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AbKM_0jvddHQK00

MADRID — (AP) — Spain on Tuesday announced a new series of measures including scrapping valued-added tax on staple food, such as bread and milk, and is extending rent and eviction controls to help ease the economic crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the measures in an end-of-year speech. The government said it would also cut VAT on cooking oil and pasta from 10% to 5%. Fish and meat products were excluded from the tax reductions.

Sánchez said the three packages of aid measures passed since the start of the war in February would cost about 45 billion euros ($48 billion), including 10 billion for the latest round of measures.

He said the aim was "to protect the middle and working classes given the rise in the cost of living, energy and food."

Although inflation and energy prices in Spain have fallen sharply in recent months, many Spaniards continue to suffer severely from a crisis that started with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and was exacerbated by the war.

The government will maintain a cut in the tax on electricity, from 10% to 5%, for another six months as well issuing a new check of 200 euros for people earning less than 27,000 euros a year. He said the check would benefit 4.2 million homes.

The government extended the suspension of evictions of poor people, a measure that has been in effect since the COVID-19 pandemic. It said people whose house rents are up for renewal in the next six months can seek a six-month extension on their contracts with no change in the monthly payments.

The government also maintained free commuter and short-distance train travel for frequent users for all of 2023. It added mid-distance urban bus transportation into the package. Fuel discounts for truck drivers were also to be continued.

The measures will take effect Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022

Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trump's taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns

In one of its last acts under Democratic control, the House of Representatives on Friday released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns, dating to 2015, the year he announced his presidential bid. The thousands of pages of financial documents were the subject of a prolonged legal battle...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Putin, Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed Friday to deepen their bilateral cooperation against the backdrop of Moscow's 10-month war in Ukraine, which weathered another night of drone and rocket attacks following a large-scale missile bombardment. Putin and Xi made...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Global markets mixed, headed for annual loss

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks rose Friday while Europe opened lower as most major markets headed for big annual losses following a year that was roiled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. London and Frankfurt declined....
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008

Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The benchmark index finished with a loss of 19.4% for 2022 — its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021.
KIRO 7 Seattle

EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration on Friday finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution. The rule defines which...
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Beijing gives Hong Kong leader more power in security cases

HONG KONG — (AP) — Beijing ruled Friday that Hong Kong's leader has the power to decide whether foreign lawyers can be involved in national security cases in the city — a decision that could effectively block a prominent pro-democracy publisher from hiring a British barrister for his high-profile trial.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian markets follow Wall St up but on track for annual loss

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Sônia Guajajara will head up a new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with a mandate to oversee policies ranging from land demarcation to health care. Guajajara was elected to Congress...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
KIRO 7 Seattle

China faces bumpy road to normal as infections surge

BEIJING — (AP) — After three years of quarantines pushed them close to shutting down, restaurant owner Li Meng and his wife are hoping for business to rebound after China rolled back severe anti-virus controls. As sales slowly revive, they face a new challenge: Diners are wary about...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks falling at open as S&P ends worst year since 2008

BEIJING — (AP) — Stocks are headed lower at the open on Wall Street Friday, leaving the S&P 500 on track to end 2022 with its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also on course to end the year with losses. Tesla shares continued to rebound from steep losses earlier in the week. and Southwest Airlines stabilized as its operations returned to relative normalcy following massive cancellations over the holiday period. The S&P 500 is down 0.7%. U.S. Treasury yields are higher.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan on Friday started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there as the Asian island country faces its own rising case numbers and record-level deaths. Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iranian man's death in France shakes distressed diaspora

PARIS — (AP) — When a 38-year-old man anguished over the protests in Iran took his own life in the French city of Lyon, fellow members of the Iranian diaspora felt his pain. Three months into the anti-government protests, Iranians abroad are going through a spectrum of emotions....
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
150K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy