953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Awarded Nearly $36 Million to Get More Children Kindergarten Ready
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. “My administration will always put education first, and that...
WLKY.com
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov....
fox56news.com
Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help Ky. communities
Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help …. Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Dec. 29: Fighting in Disney, Parkinsons, and testing …. Here are five things...
WCPO
Beshear's executive order making medical marijuana legal in Kentucky goes into effect Sunday
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's executive order on medical marijuana goes into effect Sunday, but it has several limitations, so advocates are working with lawmakers, hoping to get a bill passed on the issue during the 2023 legislative session. The executive order allows some Kentuckians to possess marijuana, but there are...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear making sure opioid settlement funds get to impacted communities
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is taking steps to make sure settlement funds with pharmaceutical companies get to communities impacted by the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has settled several lawsuits the state filed against opioid manufacturers. This includes an agreement last week with Teva and Allergan, which resulted in a $114 million settlement.
wdrb.com
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. But there's a catch.
wdrb.com
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
wvlt.tv
Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
Fox 19
Some Kentuckians can legally buy, possess medical marijuana starting Jan. 1
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with severe medical conditions who meet a list of qualifications may lawfully buy up to eight ounces of medical marijuana in a state where it is legal and bring it back to Kentucky without legal repercussions. Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order...
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Governor Andy Beshear will hold the last Team Kentucky update of 2022 on Thursday
‘Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans’: Illinois sold $1.4B in cannabis, 28% to out-of-state residents so far in 2022
The Land of Lincoln has netted between $275 million and nearly $500 million so far this year -- the exact amount depends on sales of different cannabis products' potencies.
WBKO
T.J. Samson’s Skilled Nursing Unit named ‘among best in Kentucky’
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Skilled Nursing Unit at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in...
WKYT 27
Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
WBKO
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update.
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use.
westkentuckystar.com
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County
At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky
Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
