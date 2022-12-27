ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Chick-fil-A named Notre Dame's most popular chain restaurant

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxsPT_0jvdcZt700

Sure, it’s nice to support a local restaurant, but sometimes, you need something that can be prepared quickly. That’s when fast food and chain restaurants come into play. Twitter user and college football map and list aficionado Big Game Boomer just compiled a list of what he believes to be the most popular chain restaurant for each Football Bowl Subdivision school. Chick-fil-A is the winner for Notre Dame:

This might not a be a surprise for some of you. After all, there’s a Chick-fil-A located inside the Duncan Student Center, which is not far from Notre Dame Stadium. There also are a few locations in the area surrounding the university. Plus, it probably isn’t hurt on most game days since the Irish almost always play on Saturdays and not Sundays, when Chick-fil-A notoriously always closes.

Have you ever stopped at a Chick-fil-A before, during or after a game? Or do you have higher standards when it comes to food and football? That’s a poll that really needs to be conducted among Irish fans.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

Notre Dame breaks school record to take 9th Place

Notre Dame ran by Meadow Heights 101-40 with school record 17 three-point baskets to take 9th place in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday at the Show Me Center. Sophomore Kolten Johnson led the Bulldogs with 35 points on seven 3-pointers. Senior Reece Callow also scored 21 points on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

Nationally televised high school basketball returns to La Porte Civic next week

High school hoops fans should gear up for the Region’s biggest sporting event next week, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. The NIBC La Porte Invitational returns for its second year Thursday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 7 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. This three-day, nationally televised basketball showcase will feature 10 of the best high school programs in the nation, with 30 of ESPN’s top-ranked recruits. Dermody said this event is an opportunity to see the future talent of the NCAA and NBA right here in La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
laportecounty.life

FOUR WINDS CASINOS TO HOST A HOTEL AND SPA JOB FAIR AT UNIVERSITY PARK MALL IN MISHAWAKA, INDIANA ON JANUARY 3 AND 4

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern at University Park Mall, inside the Old Bar Louie, located at 6501 Grape Road in Mishawaka, Indiana. The job fair, which is in support of the expansion of Four Winds South Bend, will focus on positions for the forthcoming hotel and spa, and feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions!
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: Your artificial sweetener may not be all that healthy, study says

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the American diet, the top sources of added sugar are soft drinks, flavored yogurts, cookies, candy, and most processed foods. But added sugar is also present in items you may not think of as sweetened, like soups, bread, meats, and ketchup. The result is that we consume way too much added sugar. So, to counteract that, we started using artificial sweeteners as a healthier alternative. But, it turns out that while they may be sweet, they might not be as healthy as we are led to believe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing

Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
GRANGER, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
GARY, IN
WIBC.com

Thanks to a Hoosier, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge is at the South Pole

A section of the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world in now a marker at the South Pole…thanks to a Hoosier. 51-year-old, Brendan Fisher from South Bend, is a fan of civil engineering marvels, including the Mighty Mac due to his father. His father, John Fisher, is a civil engineer who “designed half of South Bend” including the East Race Waterway.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
abc57.com

Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
News Now Warsaw

Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen

SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WARSAW, IN
News Channel Nebraska

Pete Buttigieg Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Marriage: Chasten Glezman (2018-present) Children: adopted with Chasten Glezman: twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August. Education: Harvard College, 2004, B.A., History and Literature; University of Oxford,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy