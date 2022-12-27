Chick-fil-A named Notre Dame's most popular chain restaurant

Sure, it’s nice to support a local restaurant, but sometimes, you need something that can be prepared quickly. That’s when fast food and chain restaurants come into play. Twitter user and college football map and list aficionado Big Game Boomer just compiled a list of what he believes to be the most popular chain restaurant for each Football Bowl Subdivision school. Chick-fil-A is the winner for Notre Dame:

This might not a be a surprise for some of you. After all, there’s a Chick-fil-A located inside the Duncan Student Center, which is not far from Notre Dame Stadium. There also are a few locations in the area surrounding the university. Plus, it probably isn’t hurt on most game days since the Irish almost always play on Saturdays and not Sundays, when Chick-fil-A notoriously always closes.

Have you ever stopped at a Chick-fil-A before, during or after a game? Or do you have higher standards when it comes to food and football? That’s a poll that really needs to be conducted among Irish fans.

