Idaho cops reveal major update on student murders 911 call after bar’s security footage from night of killings leaked
POLICE investigating the murders of four Idaho students have issued a new timeline for the release of the 911 call alerting them to the horror. It's been over a month since Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death at their home in Moscow, Idaho.
Arrest Made In University Of Idaho Quadruple Slayings, Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger In Custody
An arrest has been made in the University of Idaho murders that stole the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13. RadarOnline.com has learned Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28 was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.He was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder in connection to the brutal murders. Kohberger reportedly graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in May. He is listed as a Ph.D. student...
Citrus County Chronicle
7 dead in Turkish restaurant gas canister blast
ISTANBUL (AP) — A gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed seven people on Friday, officials said. The blast injured five others in the Nazilli district of Aydin province, Gov. Huseyin Aksoy tweeted.
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
Citrus County Chronicle
5 killed at construction site in western Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — Five people were killed at a construction site in western Turkey on Friday, an official said. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured.
Citrus County Chronicle
Algerian journalist jailed and his media offices shut down
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A prominent Algerian journalist is behind bars and the offices of his website and radio station were shut down based on accusations that they threaten state security, according to a defense lawyer. Ihsane El-Kadi was detained Dec. 23 at his home and held in a...
