ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Audrain Community Hospital deals with water damage after pipes burst

AUDRAIN COUNTY - As the future of the Audrain Community Hospital remains uncertain, the hospital is now dealing with flooding from last weekend's extreme winter weather. The hospital's chief executive officer, Amy O'Brien, confirmed the hospital has damage to walls and ceilings after water pipes burst over the weekend. A...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri had to close its office in north Columbia because of severe water damage, according to a press release. A pipe froze over the holiday break and flooded the building on East Brown School Road. Repairs could take several weeks, and it's not safe to access right now. The The post Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Street closure in Jefferson City extended until end of January

JEFFERSON CITY— The closure of Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive has been extended for construction. The closure is in relation to the Douglas Stormwater Project, according to a press release from Jefferson City Public Works. The project was expected to be complete by the end of...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rescue crews from Boone County spent Wednesday afternoon near Cooper’s Landing working to remove a truck spotted in the Missouri River. Chuck Leak - assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District -- told ABC 17 News before 1 p.m. that rescue crews from several area fire and law enforcement The post Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Memorial Stadium sees 'significant' damage after water pipe burst

COLUMBIA - Several buildings on MU's campus were damaged over the weekend after water pipes burst, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi. The pipes burst on Christmas Eve, leading to damage at Memorial Stadium, residence halls and other unidentified buildings, Basi told KOMU 8. MU does not currently have a damage cost estimate as assessment is ongoing, he said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council to vote on ARC renovations at Jan. 17 meeting

The Columbia City Council will vote whether to approve renovations to the city’s Activity and Recreation Center at its regular meeting Jan. 17. Renovations to the center will be made using a $250,000 budget that the council unanimously approved during a September 2021 council meeting. The vote on Jan. 17 would also reallocate extra funding needed for the project from additional park sales tax funding.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Wednesday morning head-on crash sends two to the hospital

COLUMBIA - Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Columbia Wednesday morning. The Columbia Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Mexico Gravel Road. A truck and four-door sedan were involved in the head-on collision. CFD Cap. Jeffery Coffman said two people were taken...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

UPDATE: Infant killed in Highway 63 crash

OSAGE COUNTY — An infant has died after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. According to previous KOMU reporting, the infant and 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer were seriously injured after the vehicle went off the road and hit a telephone pole on Dec. 19.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Pedestrian hit and killed on Business Route 54

MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a truck on Business Route 54. The crash happened around 6:49 p.m., near East View Drive, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. George Cook, 20, was standing in the westbound lane of...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life

The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy