Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KOMU
Audrain Community Hospital deals with water damage after pipes burst
AUDRAIN COUNTY - As the future of the Audrain Community Hospital remains uncertain, the hospital is now dealing with flooding from last weekend's extreme winter weather. The hospital's chief executive officer, Amy O'Brien, confirmed the hospital has damage to walls and ceilings after water pipes burst over the weekend. A...
Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri had to close its office in north Columbia because of severe water damage, according to a press release. A pipe froze over the holiday break and flooded the building on East Brown School Road. Repairs could take several weeks, and it's not safe to access right now. The The post Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Street closure in Jefferson City extended until end of January
JEFFERSON CITY— The closure of Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive has been extended for construction. The closure is in relation to the Douglas Stormwater Project, according to a press release from Jefferson City Public Works. The project was expected to be complete by the end of...
939theeagle.com
Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rescue crews from Boone County spent Wednesday afternoon near Cooper’s Landing working to remove a truck spotted in the Missouri River. Chuck Leak - assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District -- told ABC 17 News before 1 p.m. that rescue crews from several area fire and law enforcement The post Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Condos & Homes Flooded By Busted Pipes, After Mass Power Outage At Lake Of The Ozarks [VIDEO + PHOTOS]
As temperatures plummeted at Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, suddenly the lights went off for thousands of homes and businesses in Osage Beach. But more significantly: the heat went off. Temperatures dove into the negatives on Thursday night and wouldn't rise above freezing...
KOMU
Memorial Stadium sees 'significant' damage after water pipe burst
COLUMBIA - Several buildings on MU's campus were damaged over the weekend after water pipes burst, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi. The pipes burst on Christmas Eve, leading to damage at Memorial Stadium, residence halls and other unidentified buildings, Basi told KOMU 8. MU does not currently have a damage cost estimate as assessment is ongoing, he said.
‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve
Water pipes that burst over the weekend caused “significant damage” at Faurot Field, according to a University of Missouri spokesman. The post ‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia City Council to vote on ARC renovations at Jan. 17 meeting
The Columbia City Council will vote whether to approve renovations to the city’s Activity and Recreation Center at its regular meeting Jan. 17. Renovations to the center will be made using a $250,000 budget that the council unanimously approved during a September 2021 council meeting. The vote on Jan. 17 would also reallocate extra funding needed for the project from additional park sales tax funding.
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
KOMU
David Shorr, former DNR head and chair of Boone County Fire board, dies at 67
David Shorr, former head of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and former director of the DNR’s Environmental Quality department died on Monday after a short battle with an unspecified illness. Shorr most recently served as head of the Lathrop GPM Environmental Law offices in Columbia and Jefferson City....
KOMU
MoDOT announce plans for U.S. Route 54 expansion in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to widen U.S. Route 54 to six lanes in northern Jefferson City, according to a news release sent Wednesday. Construction is expected to begin 2024, with the contract to be awarded in December 2023. The work will take place between...
KOMU
State health department hosts respiratory illness testing in Jefferson City
MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging residents experiencing sick symptoms to get tested. The department posted a map of approved testing locations on Tuesday. There are 17 locations in the state. All of the locations test for COVID-19, RSV and the flu. One of...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Wednesday morning head-on crash sends two to the hospital
COLUMBIA - Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Columbia Wednesday morning. The Columbia Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Mexico Gravel Road. A truck and four-door sedan were involved in the head-on collision. CFD Cap. Jeffery Coffman said two people were taken...
KOMU
UPDATE: Infant killed in Highway 63 crash
OSAGE COUNTY — An infant has died after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. According to previous KOMU reporting, the infant and 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer were seriously injured after the vehicle went off the road and hit a telephone pole on Dec. 19.
KOMU
Pedestrian hit and killed on Business Route 54
MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a truck on Business Route 54. The crash happened around 6:49 p.m., near East View Drive, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. George Cook, 20, was standing in the westbound lane of...
kwos.com
Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life
The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
