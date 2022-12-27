COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri had to close its office in north Columbia because of severe water damage, according to a press release. A pipe froze over the holiday break and flooded the building on East Brown School Road. Repairs could take several weeks, and it's not safe to access right now. The The post Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO