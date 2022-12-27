ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar”

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is proud to announce its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar.”  This program, which will last seven weeks, will strive to inspire others to seek careers in these noble and exciting professions.  Participants will primarily meet at the DSP Hanger located at the Summit Airport in Middletown on Thursday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting March 2 nd , 2023.  Two off-site visits are scheduled, however, are contingent on the weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBsoi_0jvdZVkO00

Master Corporal Carol Parton, DSP’s first-ever female pilot explains, “Before joining DSP, I actually worked as a civilian at Summit Airport. One day I watched the State Police Helicopter return to the airport and land after completing a mission.  I remember feeling in awe of the aircraft and had an opportunity to speak to the pilot.  He was so kind and interesting, ultimately inspiring me to want to become a Trooper and fly a helicopter for DSP. I hope to be as inspiring to someone else and just maybe they will consider a career in police work and aviation.”

Attendees will experience a variety of presentations over the course of the seven weeks, learn about the history of women in aviation, and hear from aviation industry experts.  Aviation Unit Commander Captain Jeff Whitmarsh says, “Our goal is to also showcase many of the interesting aspects of the State Police and how we work to positively impact public safety. Participants in this seminar will speak with leaders of several of our special units and learn how the Aviation Unit supports them.”

Those interested in participating must be at least 18 years of age and submit an email outlining their interest to DSP_AviationAdmin@delaware.gov .  The deadline for submissions is February 1 st , 2023.

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 122722  1030

The post Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarepublic.org

Delaware State Police launch new program to attract female aviators

Delaware State Police announced a new program to encourage more women to consider becoming helicopter pilots. The inaugural Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar was inspired by the Delaware State Police’s first and only female pilot, Corporal Carol Parton. DSP Aviation Unit Commander Captain Jeff Whitmarsh said Parton...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Searching for Man Who Fled From Traffic Stop

The Delaware State Police are searching for 36-year-old Miekel Grant of Wilmington, Delaware after he fled from troopers during a traffic stop early this morning. On December 30, 2022, at […] The post Troopers Searching for Man Who Fled From Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Former Milford Police Chief Arrested for Threatening to Shoot People

MILFORD, Del.- A Former Milford Police Chief has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot someone. Delaware State Police say that on Wednesday, E. Keith Hudson, had left his home in the Knollac Acres neighborhood with a firearm in a bag. He had told a family member that he was going to shoot someone.
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapons Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested Markice Lincoln, 30, of Wilmington, DE following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday night. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., New Castle County Governor’s […] The post Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapons Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident

(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating Christmas homicide

Newark, DE- The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Newark on Sunday Night. On December 25th at approximately 9:48pm troopers were dispatched to a possible fatal motor vehicle collision on Southbound Route 896, south of Route 40. On arrival police located a single vehicle in...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Baltimore

Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton

BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell. Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures. Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government. The sheriff's office said it will work with  Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident. 
ELKTON, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Middletown man faces 2 home improvement fraud charges

Joseph Jenkins, 56,, of Middletown was arrested last week following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On Oct. 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in the Middletown area. A 41-year-old man reported that he paid Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. He reported that Jenkins provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000. The victim paid the $8,000. However, no work was done, despite numerous inquiries, police stated.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
phl17.com

Delaware State Police arrest driver of vehicle crash resulting in 3 fatalities

Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he committed a fatal crash killing 3 people and then fled the scene. The incident occurred on December 24th just before 8 p.m. when a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway towards Minos Conaway Rd. At this time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the highway. When the Honda tried to turn left, the Land Rover struck the drivers side of the Honda. The collision caused both vehicles to spin out in a counterclockwise direction.
MILLSBORO, DE
Town Square LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
BEAR, DE
delawarepublic.org

ChristianaCare receives $2.4 million grant to bolster healthcare across the state

ChristianaCare announces it’s using a $2.4 million federal grant to help improve Delaware's healthcare workforce. The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will help expand the health system's Institute for Learning, Leadership and Development or iLEAD. Christiana’s Omar Khan said there’s a need for not only more primary...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Delaware State Police Arrest Driver for Fleeing Scene of Fatal Accident

A 46-year-old Millsboro man faces several felony charges for leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in the Lewes area. A police investigation determined that the Jason Wilcox, the driver of the 2016 black Land Rover, fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police found him on Christmas Day at a home in Millsboro and arrested him without incident. Wilcox, who was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court # 3 is at Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,500 cash bond. Wilcox is charged with the following:
MILLSBORO, DE
WHYY

‘No family member to check on them’: Delaware launches hotline to report abuse, neglect of seniors and vulnerable adults

They struggle with cognitive decline and other health issues, often while living alone. They’re susceptible to financial scams, even from loved ones. Sometimes they get physically or sexually abused, or caregivers neglect or even abandon them. They’re Delaware’s senior citizens and other vulnerable adults with physical or mental disabilities....
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy