953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Awarded Nearly $36 Million to Get More Children Kindergarten Ready
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. “My administration will always put education first, and that...
WLKY.com
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov....
fox56news.com
Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help Ky. communities
Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help …. Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Dec. 29: Fighting in Disney, Parkinsons, and testing …. Here are five things...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
wdrb.com
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. But there's a catch.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Medical marijuana executive order goes into effect Sunday
The executive order came after the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana twice, but both times it died in the Senate.
wdrb.com
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Governor Andy Beshear will hold the last Team Kentucky update of 2022 on Thursday
WKYT 27
Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
WBKO
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update.
fox56news.com
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use. Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana …. The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky
Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
Kenergy warns about phone scams
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kenergy officials want their members to be aware of a phone scam targeting Kenergy members. Officals say phone scammers are posing as Kenergy and are insisting people are delinquent on their bills. Kenergy says the scammers may also threaten to turn off members’ power on the spot. Officials emphasize for people to […]
Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states. The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky Residents Have an Extended Date to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Get on a Plane
Kentucky's REAL ID site shows that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license is now May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023. I described this earlier deadline in my Nov. 11, 2022, article, "Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then."
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
