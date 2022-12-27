ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help Ky. communities

Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help …. Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Dec. 29: Fighting in Disney, Parkinsons, and testing …. Here are five things...
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?

The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use. Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana …. The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already...
Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky

Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
Kenergy warns about phone scams

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kenergy officials want their members to be aware of a phone scam targeting Kenergy members. Officals say phone scammers are posing as Kenergy and are insisting people are delinquent on their bills. Kenergy says the scammers may also threaten to turn off members’ power on the spot. Officials emphasize for people to […]
Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states.  The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
