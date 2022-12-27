Thursday’s six-game slate brings plenty of star power to the table. Let’s dig into some of the top options to target on Yahoo, as well as a few players to possibly avoid. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC at CHA ($48): Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up crazy numbers, scoring 72.0 and 61.2 Yahoo points, respectively, the last two games. He has a career high 33.3% usage rate and that number isn’t going to decline anytime soon. Add in this matchup against a Hornets team that has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league and he is someone to consider building your entire entry around.

1 DAY AGO