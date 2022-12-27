ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBA

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Game Preview

Over the course of the Orlando Magic’s successful nine-game stretch where they amassed eight victories, the team brought forth a balanced effort, ranking top five in both offense and defense during that span. That, however, was not the case on Tuesday night when the Magic’s defense was shredded by...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NBA Hall of Fame coach blasts ring chasers

Nowadays in the NBA, it’s not a surprise to see one major superstar join another one to create a “Super Team.” It all began when LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat to win championships, now it’s a common thing.
Yardbarker

Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach

The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBA

Let’s Fly: LaMelo Ball Is Back And Delivering Jolt To Hornets’ Offense

It’s safe to say the injury report has not been kind to the Charlotte Hornets through the opening two months of the season, although for now, there does seem to be a brightening light at the end of the tunnel. A number of players ranging from LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. have missed multiple weeks at a time, leaving the rotation scrambling to plug holes left and right on a nightly basis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Zion Williamson on his teammates, Jaxson Hayes on big game | Pelicans Weekly Show

On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, radio play-by-play announced Todd Graffagnini and Joe Cardosi break down the highlights from the Pelicans recent stretch of victories against the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Jim Eichenhofer also chats with center Jaxson Hayes following his big night against the Pacers and team...
HAYES, LA
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 29

Thursday’s six-game slate brings plenty of star power to the table. Let’s dig into some of the top options to target on Yahoo, as well as a few players to possibly avoid. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC at CHA ($48): Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up crazy numbers, scoring 72.0 and 61.2 Yahoo points, respectively, the last two games. He has a career high 33.3% usage rate and that number isn’t going to decline anytime soon. Add in this matchup against a Hornets team that has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league and he is someone to consider building your entire entry around.
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 12.30.2022

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Detroit (9-28, 4-15 on the road) at Bulls: (15-19, 8-8 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.5 ppg. Detroit: Bogdanovic: 20 ppg. LEADING...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

NBA CrunchTime poised for Wednesday's 8-game slate

It’s the third of our five straight nights of CrunchTime. People are still working their way through the holiday leftovers, but we’re serving up fresh NBA action. Streaming at 8:30 p.m. ET on the NBA App, Jared Greenberg and 2016 NBA Champion Channing Frye will take you around the league, offering a feast of satisfying plays, delectable dunks and fantastic finishes throughout the night.
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Pistons (12.30.2022)

The Bulls (15-19) are back in action this evening facing the Detroit Pistons (9-28) in the first of four meetings this season. The teams will meet again in a couple of weeks, but not in Chicago and not in Detroit. The second game of the series will take place in Paris, France, on January 19th as part of the NBA’s Global Games Initiative.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2022

Winners of four straight overall, first-place New Orleans (22-12) tries to sweep its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting similarly hot Philadelphia (20-13). The 76ers have won eight of their last nine games. Tonight's game is sold out. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-76ers. Watch the latest episode...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

