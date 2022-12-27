MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) State officials say the cause of a deadly apartment fire last week in Mexico is still undetermined because of the extent of the damage. Ruth Ann Stuard, 60, died in the fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive. Three MSPD personnel suffered minor weather-related injuries, and Ruth Ann Stuart is the only resident The post No cause determined yet in Mexico apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

MEXICO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO