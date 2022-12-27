Read full article on original website
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Woman convicted of pointing crossbow at children sentenced, files appeal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon was sentenced on Tuesday. Rachel M. Linder received a suspended sentenced of 30 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. A Boone County jury convicted her on Nov. 29. Linder’s attorney filed an appeal on Wednesday. Deputies arrested Linder on The post Woman convicted of pointing crossbow at children sentenced, files appeal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bond set for woman charged in relation to gas station shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A bond was set for a woman charged with assault in relation to a Dec. 19 shooting at a gas station in Columbia. Jasmine B. Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. The Columbia Police Department said on Dec. 19 that it was looking for Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, on suspicion The post Bond set for woman charged in relation to gas station shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
UPDATE: Infant killed in Highway 63 crash
OSAGE COUNTY — An infant has died after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. According to previous KOMU reporting, the infant and 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer were seriously injured after the vehicle went off the road and hit a telephone pole on Dec. 19.
kttn.com
Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County
A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.
Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
No cause determined yet in Mexico apartment fire
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) State officials say the cause of a deadly apartment fire last week in Mexico is still undetermined because of the extent of the damage. Ruth Ann Stuard, 60, died in the fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive. Three MSPD personnel suffered minor weather-related injuries, and Ruth Ann Stuart is the only resident The post No cause determined yet in Mexico apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One killed and another injured in Macon County crash
A Macon County man died at a hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. The post One killed and another injured in Macon County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Deadly fire in mid-Missouri’s Mexico remains under investigation
Officials in mid-Missouri’s Mexico are asking anyone with information about Friday’s deadly blaze at an apartment building to call CrimeStoppers. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) officials say the blaze broke out at about 1:15 am on Friday in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. The blaze killed 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart, and three MPSD personnel sustained minor weather-related injuries in the subfreezing temperatures.
KOMU
Macon County man killed in Highway 63 head-on crash
MACON COUNTY - A Bevier, Missouri, man died after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 63 Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. on Highway 63 near Roe Lane, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Timothy Walton, 55, was driving southbound on the highway, and Travis...
KOMU
No injuries reported after vehicle catches fire in Mexico
MEXICO — The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a vehicle fire early Thursday morning. MPSD responded to the scene at West Plaza around 12:24 a.m., according to a press release from the department. Upon arrival, a flame was found in the engine compartment of a 2009 Chevy Sedan....
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
ktvo.com
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
kwos.com
Jefferson Citians deal with apartment fire
Five adults and two children are being helped by the Red Cross after a Jefferson City fire. The fire damaged several apartments in a complex on Hutton Lane Friday night. No one was injured. The cause is being called accidental.
KOMU
David Shorr, former DNR head and chair of Boone County Fire board, dies at 67
David Shorr, former head of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and former director of the DNR’s Environmental Quality department died on Monday after a short battle with an unspecified illness. Shorr most recently served as head of the Lathrop GPM Environmental Law offices in Columbia and Jefferson City....
KMZU
One dead, one hospitalized in head on collision
MACON COUNTY, Mo. – One man dead, another hospitalized after head on collision in Macon County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, on 63 Highway at Roe Lane. Southbound driver, 55-year-old Timothy M. Walton, of Bevier, was reportedly not wearing a safety device when he struck a northbound driver, 26-year-old Travis P. Fagan, of Cairo.
Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri had to close its office in north Columbia because of severe water damage, according to a press release. A pipe froze over the holiday break and flooded the building on East Brown School Road. Repairs could take several weeks, and it's not safe to access right now. The The post Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rescue crews from Boone County spent Wednesday afternoon near Cooper’s Landing working to remove a truck spotted in the Missouri River. Chuck Leak - assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District -- told ABC 17 News before 1 p.m. that rescue crews from several area fire and law enforcement The post Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Audrain Community Hospital deals with water damage after pipes burst
AUDRAIN COUNTY - As the future of the Audrain Community Hospital remains uncertain, the hospital is now dealing with flooding from last weekend's extreme winter weather. The hospital's chief executive officer, Amy O'Brien, confirmed the hospital has damage to walls and ceilings after water pipes burst over the weekend. A...
