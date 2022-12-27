Read full article on original website
These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs
Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
a-z-animals.com
This Elephant Trots Through a Sea Of Deadly Hippos and Doesn’t Care
This Elephant Trots Through a Sea Of Deadly Hippos and Doesn't Care. Elephants are kind animals who capture our thoughts and hearts. These are enormous sentient beings. Asian elephants can grow to a height of over 11 feet and weigh up to 12,000 pounds. African elephants can grow from eight to thirteen feet tall and weigh over 18,000 pounds. These beautiful creatures can live for 60 to 70 years.
Medical News Today
How to recognize the signs of renal failure
Renal failure can be acute, which is usually reversible, or chronic, which is a lifelong condition. Acute renal failure occurs quickly, while chronic renal failure may happen gradually. A person can learn to recognize renal failure, also called kidney failure, by memorizing the early warning signs. These include urinary problems...
MedicineNet.com
When Should I Worry About Right Shoulder Blade Pain?
A person may occasionally experience shoulder blade pain without any evident cause. However, it could be a result of poor sleeping habits or poor posture while using a computer. Moreover, it could be caused by problems with the muscles or bones in the area. A few of the additional conditions...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of an Overactive Nervous System?
Symptoms of an overactive nervous system include a wide range of physical, behavioral, cognitive, and emotional problems. Symptoms will vary from person to person depending on your stress threshold. Talk to your doctor if your symptoms are persistent. How do you know if something is wrong with your nervous system?
Medical News Today
Can doctors cure renal failure?
Renal or kidney failure can be acute or chronic. While chronic renal failure is incurable, doctors may be able to reverse acute renal failure with medication or dialysis. Renal failure occurs when one or both kidneys operate at less than. of normal function. When renal failure is not reversible, professionals...
Signs and Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose comes from the food you eat and is supposed to be used as a main energy source. But in people with type 2 diabetes, that process doesn’t work properly. Instead, blood glucose builds up in the bloodstream and causes health problems.The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can develop slowly, over the course of years.Sometimes the symptoms are so mild that you might not notice them. Some people might never develop symptoms, only finding out they have type 2 diabetes after the...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More
Honey is used for more than sweeteningPhoto bystevepb on Pixabay. Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.
Medical News Today
All about the recurrent laryngeal nerve
The recurrent laryngeal nerve (RLN) branches off the vagus nerve in the neck. The RLN is critical for speech as it provides nerve function to muscles in the larynx, our voice box. People have. , one on each side of the neck. Instead of following the direction of the vagus...
Top 5 reasons to drink water
It is generally recommended that adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, although the exact amount of water needed can vary based on factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level.
What Happens When You Have Diabetic Foot Ulcers?
Diabetes can lead to a potentially dangerous symptom: foot ulcers. Here's what happens when you have foot ulcers and how to treat and even prevent them.
psychologytoday.com
What Those With Chronic Pain and Illness Wish Others Knew
It’s important to try to educate others about chronic pain and illness even though your efforts may not always have the desired effect. People who are suddenly faced with ongoing health problems are likely to realize how utterly ignorant they’d been about chronic illness. Finding a measure of...
