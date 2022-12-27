Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 12/30/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. Bet Now at FanDuel. #4 Exchequer – Tampa Bay Downs R1 (12:30 PM EST) Exchequer is of major interest on barn debut and looks the one to beat. He’s unlikely to be far from the pace and also has a good record round here. It's Fate is back at a more suitable trip today and appeals most of the rest. Bet Now at FanDuel.
They're 3 years old Sunday, ready to launch Kentucky Derby bids
All North American Thoroughbreds officially celebrate their birthday Jan. 1, and those turning 3 enter their year of Kentucky Derby opportunity.
Autoweek.com
How Racing's First Superteam Won the Inaugural NASCAR Cup Championship in 1949
The biggest bootlegger in Atlanta, if not Southeast, and always flush with cash, team owner Raymond Parks, pictured above left, liked winning. A flight engineer, driver Red Byron, right, tended to look at racing from an engineering perspective. An obsessive perfectionist, NASCAR's first master mechanic Red Vogt, center, was renowned...
racer.com
REPLAY: Idemitsu MX-5 Cup on The RACER Channel
All rounds of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup streamed live at The RACER Channel on YouTube in 2022. If you missed any of the action, you can watch individual race highlights or replay the full race streams via the playlist below:
BBC
Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership
Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
Comments / 0