progameguides.com
Fat Simulator Codes (December 2022)
If you want to battle with the biggest and the best, it’s time to bulk up with Roblox Fat Simulator! There are loads of tasty fast-food options and sugary treats to choose from, plus pets who can add to your abilities. Can you bulk up enough to do some serious damage to your fellow players, gaining enough size and then KOs to reach the leaderboards?
ProTube Race Clicker Codes (December 2022)
Want to get all the YouTube subscribers you ever dreamt of without the hassle of actually becoming an influencer? Then ProTube Race Clicker is the game for you! Collect Subs by clicking as fast as you can, then racing along the track. Use all those lovely subs to hatch and level up pets to help you race faster. Can you get yourself on the ProTube leaderboards for having the most subs?
Best PVE builds in New World
After a slightly rocky start, action MMORPG New World is enjoying a new lease of life thanks to a string of strong updates. While PVP is still one of the game’s strengths, there’s also plenty for PVE fans to love as long as you like a challenge. You can only lock in a few combat skills at a time but are able to switch between two weapons, which makes for some interesting tactical decisions. Here we’ll talk about the best PVE builds in New World.
Build A Bear Tycoon Codes (December 2022)
If you love to Build A Bear in real life, now you can become a Build A Bear Tycoon in Roblox too! Set up your own huge and glitzy Build A Bear workshop online, but also collect and customize your own furry friends as you watch your personal Build A Bear empire grow! And, of course, as they’re virtual, you can watch as your furry friends come to life and assist you in your empire.
How to get the RB Battles Challenge badge in Jailbreak – Roblox
Roblox Battles Season 3 is finally here and underway! For those unfamiliar with Roblox Battles, this three-week-long event invites some of the best Roblox YouTubers/creators to come together and battle it out for the RBB Championship prize. While the tournament is active, players at home can join in on some of the fun by participating in various mini-events and earning a handful of exclusive badges and items. Continue reading below to learn more about unlocking one of these badges, the Jailbreak RB Battles Challenge badge.
Genshin Impact Sayu farming guide
Sayu is a four-star Anemo claymore user and a sleep-deprived ninja from the Shuumatsuban, who forever aims to grow a few inches taller. From disguising as a daruma to rolling around in her Elemental Skill, this little ninja is super-fun to play with, especially while exploring vast land areas. If you were lucky enough to pull for Sayu, here's everything you need to prepare to Ascend her.
Fortnite: How to Travel Distance Using Kinetic Ore
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has brought tons of new content to the game, including a brand-new map, new weapons, reality augments, and dirt bikes! As part of the Week 4 challenges for this new season, players need to perform various tasks around the map, one of which involves gathering travel distance using the blueish purple colored Kinetic Ores. In this guide, we'll tell you how you can easily travel long distances using a Kinetic Ore in Fortnite.
Roblox Tangled-Web Codes (December 2022)
Our Roblox Tangled-Web Codes has the most up-to-date list of OP codes that you can redeem for free Cash and other goodies in the game. Whether you're just starting or you've been playing Tangled-Web for a long time, these codes can give you a significant boost!. All Tangled-Web Codes List.
Roblox powerhouse Welcome to Bloxburg reportedly acquired by Embracer Group, owner of Tomb Raider, Borderlands, and more
Swedish video game and media company Embracer Group has reportedly purchased the popular Roblox experience Welcome to Bloxburg for upwards of 100 million dollars. This purchase is assumed to have taken place in August 2022, and reached its finality in December 2022, when a trademark transfer was discovered and reported by Twitter user EmbracerInvestor on December 16, 2022. The trademark application was filed within the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 8, 2022, by Coffee Stain, an operative group of Embracer Group.
How to install the Pokémon Scarlet Violet mod for Elden Ring
Elden Ring is a game with a nascent modding community. Many players have enjoyed enhancing their Elden Ring experience with a good community mod. If not to take the edge of the game difficulty, then enjoy good memes and introduce some light-heartedness into this otherwise gloomy and atmospheric game. One of the community modders recently announced the Elden Ring X Pokémon Scarlet mod. Here's what we know so far.
How to get Lucky Coins in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
Lucky Coins are currencies that can be used to purchase goods from the Card Shop, a hub full of cards and accessories for the Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG. The Card Shop is accessible by speaking to Prince at The Cat's Tail, and spending Lucky Coins can help you quickly build an amazing deck. You can only own a maximum of 50,000 Lucky Coins at a time, so make sure to spend them regularly!
How to get Crackle of Bilskirnir in God of War Ragnarok
During your travels in God of War: Ragnarök, you'll get a chance to gather various resources for item upgrades. While some can be found in random places, others can be obtained only by completing Favor side quests. Crackle of Bilskirnir is a unique resource "imbued with dormant thunder and lightning" that you'll have to fight to get it. How to get Crackle of Bilskirnir in God of War Ragnarök.
Online features confirmed in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom advertisement
Upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game will come with certain online functionality, according to a new advertisement. No official information exists, but this Nintendo Switch title will undoubtedly come with certain online functionalities. Thanks to the Sligeach_eire Reddit user who provided the picture from apparently a...
Destiny 2 API and companion app will be down until next week
In case you missed it the first time when it occurred a few weeks ago, Bungie is bringing down its API to stem a flood of error codes plaguing Destiny 2. This means that services like Bungie's Official Companion App, many third-party sites, and services like Braytech.org and Destiny Item Manager are also down.
