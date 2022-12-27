Kwanzaa celebrations happening at Malcolm X College Tuesday

Kwanzaa celebrations happening at Malcolm X College 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City Colleges of Chicago is hosting a full day of events as many celebrate the second day of Kwanzaa .

Malcolm X College will be hosting the fun-filled day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities include a procession and drum call to begin the program, live performances, and shopping from local vendors.

The event is free and open to the public.