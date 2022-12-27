ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwanzaa celebrations happening at Malcolm X College Tuesday

By Jeramie Bizzle
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City Colleges of Chicago is hosting a full day of events as many celebrate the second day of Kwanzaa .

Malcolm X College will be hosting the fun-filled day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities include a procession and drum call to begin the program, live performances, and shopping from local vendors.

The event is free and open to the public.

More COVID-19 deaths in Black neighborhoods as cases rise

Nine people in six Black zip codes in Chicago died in one week, according to Crusader calculations of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. With a 6.2 positivity rate for the second consecutive week as of December 19, Chicago remains at medium risk as COVID-19 cases rise among the city’s 2.7 million residents.
