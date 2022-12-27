ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters

Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale

Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Caprock Classic: Team competes after 22 hour bus ride, cancelled flights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 high school basketball teams from around the world traveled to Lubbock for the 63rd annual Caprock Classic Tournament. Over the past six decades the Caprock Classic basketball tournament has grown to be the largest in the world. Tournament director Gary Johnson says it...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police

A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One injured in 5 car pileup on University and S. Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just outside Loop 289. LPD received the call just after 6 p.m. At this time, one person has sustained moderate injuries. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy