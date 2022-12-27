Read full article on original website
Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters
Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
Lubbock’s Ramen Shack Looks For Buyer to Keep Restaurant & Truck Alive
Ramen Shack, which has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Wolfforth and a food truck frequently in Lubbock, is looking for a buyer to take over both operations. The business is hoping to sell "turnkey", meaning it should be available for immediate use with no updates or changes needed. NOTE: Ramen Shack...
Lubbock boy with autism upset after special needs tricycle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock boy is upset tonight and is asking for the public’s help after his favorite tricycle was stolen. Jude Porras is like any other 11-year-old who loves to spend his time cruising around his neighborhood any chance he gets. “Anytime the weather’s nice, he’ll get on it and he’ll ride it, […]
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale
Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Celebrate The New Year With These 16 Lubbock Events
It is time to ring in the new year. No matter if you want a good dinner, music or a party Lubbock is ready to serve. Here are some great ways to celebrate NYE in Lubbock, some are free and some cost money. Celebrate The New Year With These Lubbock...
Caprock Classic: Team competes after 22 hour bus ride, cancelled flights
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 high school basketball teams from around the world traveled to Lubbock for the 63rd annual Caprock Classic Tournament. Over the past six decades the Caprock Classic basketball tournament has grown to be the largest in the world. Tournament director Gary Johnson says it...
Biggest impact of 2022, stories this year in Lubbock and South Plains
What happened in Lubbock in 2022? Here's a look at news stories with the biggest impact on the South Plains this year.
Watch Out: It’s Tumbleweed Apocalypse In Lubbock Right Now [VIDEO]
Folks who aren't from around here probably think of tumbleweeds as solitary, lonely things that blow by abandoned or quiet places. It's a troupe in cartoons, as seen in The Simpsons and South Park, for instance. However, if you're a West Texas native, you know that tumbleweeds are far from...
2 Lubbock burglars hit Water Rampage on Christmas, LPD report said
Water Rampage was burglarized by two people on Christmas Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Gift card scam spawns LPD investigation, raises question of consumer rights
A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com Wednesday detailed an incident regarding a compromised Walmart gift card that was under investigation in Lubbock as a fraud. The case serves as a reminder that while gift cards are a common holiday purchase, they can also be a common target for scams.
Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police
A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
Hey Lubbock: This is Why You Aren’t Supposed to Park There
The saga of bad Lubbock drivers is something that we talk about a lot here, and for good reason. While it can easily get old and you don’t need to be reminded of the person that definitely cut you off this morning, there is something that needs to be discussed.
One injured in 5 car pileup on University and S. Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just outside Loop 289. LPD received the call just after 6 p.m. At this time, one person has sustained moderate injuries. This story is developing.
Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
Crash with at least 6 vehicles leaves two hurt in South Lubbock, police said
A pileup crash involving at least six vehicles left two people hurt on University Avenue near South Loop 289 on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock man dedicated to helping homeless with organization ‘Haircuts and Hope’ passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, John Romo, who was dedicated to helping the homeless community with his non-profit organization, ‘Haircuts and Hope,’ passed away, his wife said on social media. His wife Denise Romo organized a GoFundMe in his honor for funeral expenses. The description detailed...
