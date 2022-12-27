Read full article on original website
Column: A different vantage point, and the chance to go back home
We don’t always get the chance to go back home. Sometimes we don’t want to as the bittersweet pull of nostalgia can often be more bitter than sweet. And sometimes we just can’t because home is too far away or the things that make home, well, home are too far gone. Or time has passed too fast.
WATCH: FSU Football Legacy Walk before the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
ORLANDO -- Florida State football just arrived at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma. Here is FSU making their way into the stadium on their Legacy Walk which was well attended by a ton of Seminole faithful:
Recruits react to Florida State's wild comeback in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
Reactions from commitments and targets as the Seminoles finish the season with ten victories.
John Walker Talks Picking UCF over Florida, Being a Hometown Hero
John Walker talks about his college decision to pick UCF.
Five-Star WR Makai Lemon ready to compete at Under Armour Next All-America Game
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Los Alamitos (Calif.) athlete Makai Lemon is one of the headliners at this year’s Under-Armour Next All America Game. Lemon is one of the nation’s top two-way players but will play receiver this week in Orlando as well as in college at USC. We like him a lot at corner too and feel he has tremendous upside on both sides of the ball.
WATCH: Multiple offensive linemen break the rock after Florida State's victory against Oklahoma
The Seminoles break their final rock of the season after a wild bowl game.
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman FSU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.
Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's 35-32 Loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl
Oklahoma finished the 2022 season 6-7 after a thrilling loss to No. 13-ranked Florida State in Orlando on Thursday night.
Four-star QB JJ Kohl looks forward to All-America Game opportunity
Four-star Ankeny quarterback and Iowa State commit JJ Kohl recently signed his National Letter of Intent to officially be a Cyclone. Now, Kohl is set to take part in the Under Armour All-America Game, coming up on Tuesday, January 3rd. The game will take place in Orlando, Florida, and features...
FSU QB Jordan Travis provides Christmas gifts to his entire offensive line
A nice gesture to the unit that has kept Travis upright throughout the 2022 campaign.
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
Let’s Talk QB Play and John Rhys Plumlee
What happened versus Duke and what’s next for UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
What Are Florida's Biggest Remaining Needs After the Early Signing Period?
Assessing the Gators' four most pressing positional needs following the 2023 early signing period, with high school and transfer prospects to keep in mind entering the offseason.
How to Watch: Duke vs Florida State on Saturday
It's the final game of the calendar year 2022 for the Blue Devils as they look to bounce back from an upset loss to Wake Forest eleven days ago that seemed to shake the confidence this group of players had built up during the first two months of the season. Missing star freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively due to illness (both are expected back healthy on Saturday), Duke went in to halftime with a 39-30 deficit and could never take the lead against a Demon Deacons team that had lost three of its four previous games.
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Dec. 28
Florida State men’s basketball freshman Cam Corhen, who helped lead the Seminoles to a win over Notre Dame in their only game last week, has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week. Corhen scored his career-high of 18 points in leading Florida State to its second ACC win of the season over the Fighting Irish. The Seminoles are now 2-1 in league play heading into a New Year’s Eve matchup against No. 14/17 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium with the tip time set for 1:00 p.m.
Another 'Florida A&M' Nike LeBron 7 Is Releasing
It turns out that the “Florida A&M” LeBron 7 dropping next month isn’t the only colorway from the HBCU that Nike is releasing. New imagery shared by @Karatekickz23 on Twitter yesterday shows that a green-based makeup of James’ signature seventh shoe is also hitting retail soon.
Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location
Local Entrepreneur to Bring a Taste of Hawaii to the Capital of Florida. December 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Island Fin Poké is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
Thomasville, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville. The Miller County High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. The Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on December 28, 2022, 10:00:00.
