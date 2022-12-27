ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WRAL News

No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Florida State on Saturday

It's the final game of the calendar year 2022 for the Blue Devils as they look to bounce back from an upset loss to Wake Forest eleven days ago that seemed to shake the confidence this group of players had built up during the first two months of the season. Missing star freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively due to illness (both are expected back healthy on Saturday), Duke went in to halftime with a 39-30 deficit and could never take the lead against a Demon Deacons team that had lost three of its four previous games.
DURHAM, NC
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Florida State men's basketball freshman Cam Corhen, who helped lead the Seminoles to a win over Notre Dame in their only game last week, has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week. Corhen scored his career-high of 18 points in leading Florida State to its second ACC win of the season over the Fighting Irish. The Seminoles are now 2-1 in league play heading into a New Year's Eve matchup against No. 14/17 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium with the tip time set for 1:00 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Sole Collector

Another 'Florida A&M' Nike LeBron 7 Is Releasing

It turns out that the "Florida A&M" LeBron 7 dropping next month isn't the only colorway from the HBCU that Nike is releasing. New imagery shared by @Karatekickz23 on Twitter yesterday shows that a green-based makeup of James' signature seventh shoe is also hitting retail soon.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franchising.com

Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location

Local Entrepreneur to Bring a Taste of Hawaii to the Capital of Florida. December 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Island Fin Poké is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

