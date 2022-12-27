Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Start the Narrator in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows comes with a built-in application called Narrator that reads aloud text. It can read documents, emails, web pages, and other text that appears on the screen. The Narrator application is also useful for people with visual impairments who need assistance reading text on a screen.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Windows From Automatically Locking Itself
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If your Windows PC is protected by a password, the computer will auto-lock whenever you restart it or put it into Sleep mode. While this auto-locking behavior is a security measure, it can be annoying on occasion.
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the Windows Recovery Drive Tool
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can always rely on a recovery drive when your Windows PC runs into issues. That’s because a recovery drive makes it easy to revive your device after a critical system failure.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Control Panel as an Administrator in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you ever wanted to run the Control Panel as an administrator on Windows? Doing so can give you access to certain configuration options that would otherwise be unavailable. This article will show you how to quickly and easily open the Control Panel with administrative privileges in any Windows version. Let's get started.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Microsoft Paint in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you are a professional graphic designer or just want to create a quick sketch, Microsoft Paint is an easy-to-use tool that can help you get the job done. In this article, we'll show you how to find and open Microsoft Paint in Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
MSI Afterburner Fan Speed Control Not Working on Windows? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite being one of the most advanced and regularly updated graphics card software, MSI Afterburner has a history of annoying problems that users face periodically. One of the most prevalent issues users encounter is when the fan speed control feature gets grayed out in the software, or changing the speed does not affect the actual speed of the fan.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide or Show the Clock and Date From the Taskbar in Windows 10 and 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The system tray clock on the right side of the Windows taskbar shows the date and time. While most users find this information useful, others might consider it a source of distraction.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Calculator in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you need to make a quick calculation or a complex equation, the Calculator app built into Windows 11 can help you get it done quickly and easily. In this article, we will show you how to open Calculator in Windows 11 so that you can start using it right away.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Open the Print Management Tool in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Print Management tool is a free built-in program on Windows that helps you manage your printers and print jobs. The application offers a convenient interface for managing printing queues, printer drivers, and preferences.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Update Error 0xCA00A009
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Windows Update Service is a built-in application responsible for managing the installation of Windows updates. Microsoft uses this service to release Windows updates and security patches. However, in some cases, Windows Updates may not work as they should and instead return an error message with a code, and one such error code is 0xCA00A009.
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons Why Many Linux Distros Don't Ship KDE by Default
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The KDE Plasma desktop is great, but most Linux distros default to GNOME instead. Why don't more go all-in on KDE? Plasma is more than capable of serving as the foundation for a distro, so why aren't more KDE-based options available? Turns out, the reasons are mostly technical.
makeuseof.com
How to Configure Microsoft Word to Always Open Email Attachments in Reading View on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Word comes with a lot of security features that protect your computer from malicious files. One of these options allows you to open all email attachments in Word's reading view by default.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Sign-Ins on Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like all operating systems, Windows 10 allows you to protect your PC through a password by setting up an account. But having to sign in all the time can become obnoxious if you don’t want, for whatever reason, to keep locking and unlocking your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Side-by-Side Configuration Is Incorrect” Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's frustrating when you can't launch your favorite apps and programs on Windows due to the "Side-by-side configuration is incorrect" error. While determining the exact cause of this error can be difficult, it is possible to resolve it.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Read-Only Attribute for Files on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When a file is marked as read-only on Windows, you can only view it and not change it in any way. This essentially protects important files from unauthorized changes.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Your Rendering Device Has Been Lost" Error in Overwatch 2 for Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you encountered the "Your rendering device has been lost" error when playing Overwatch 2, which has taken you out of the active game session and caused the game to close? This is one of the most annoying errors encountered by Overwatch players, and it makes their gaming experience a complete disaster. But what causes it?
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the Disk Defragmenter on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ever heard of disk defragmentation (disk defrag) before? It’s a really handy process that arranges the files on your hard drive so that they’re close to each other. Once your data is organized through this process, your device should be able to read it with ease, thus improving your PC’s performance.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Raspberry Pi Simulators for Testing Your Projects
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi is a versatile single-board computer that can be used in Internet of Things and robotics projects. It is cheap, powerful, and well-supported. But, due to various reasons, you might not always have a Raspberry Pi handy to test your project ideas. That's where a Raspberry Pi simulator comes in.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Responsive Footer in React
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many modern web designs require a responsive footer that looks good and functions properly on all devices. A responsive footer automatically adjusts its layout and content to fit the screen size of the device it is being viewed on.
Comments / 0