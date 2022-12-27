Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Kadala Curry (Brown Chickpea and Potato Masala) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
1 cup (200 g) dried brown chickpeas (chana) 1 mild green chile, such as jalapeño,Thai green chile or serrano peppers, chopped. 1 tablespoon (15 ml) water (see note) 1 cup (170 g) whole baby potatoes (see note) 1 teaspoon garam masala. Preparation. Rinse the chickpeas until the water runs...
One Green Planet
Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Squares [Vegan]
Flaky salt, for topping (optional) Line a loaf pan with parchment paper. Add the peanut butter, maple syrup, 1 tablespoon melted coconut oil, vanilla and salt to a large mixing bowl. Stir until combined. Stir in the crispy rice cereal until combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and...
One Green Planet
Indian-Style Cauliflower Rice [Vegan]
1 tablespoon coconut oil or water (see notes) Wash the cauliflower thoroughly in cold water. Slice the cauliflower head in half and use a knife to remove all the florets. Cut some of the larger florets into smaller pieces so they'll fit within the chute of your food processor. Add...
One Green Planet
Velvety Beet Soup [Vegan]
Prep the ingredients. Peel and dice the onion. Dice the celery. Peel and slice the fresh ginger. Peel and dice the beets. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a dutch oven or large pot. Add the onion, celery, ginger, garlic and sea salt. Add the red chili pepper if...
One Green Planet
French Onion Soup [Vegan]
8 cups (1.92 L) vegetable broth (homemade is best) 1 tablespoon (15 ml) vegan Worcestershire sauce (optional) baguette slices, toasted (optional) vegan cheese, grated (optional) Preparation. Peel and halve onions through the core and slice the halves in ¼" wedges, removing the core at the root end. Heat the...
Super Easy Crockpot Recipe for Black-Eyed Peas and Cabbage New Year’s Day
I've never made a point of eating black-eyed peas or cabbage on New Year's Day for good luck before, but you better bet I'll be chowing down this Sunday! Now, if you've ever wondered WHY eating these seemingly random foods is considered good luck, click here for the story. However, if you're trying to make the combo a little more appetizing, read on.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for walnut and mushroom samosas
Samosas are a byword for parties. It’s what we Indians eat fresh out of a vat of hot oil, with a wiggle in the hips ready to hit the dancefloor at a wedding. It’s what my mum would fry and stack in a pyramid before my dad’s colleagues came shuffling through the door for dinner. And it’s what my husband Hugh and I have made to feed friends at house parties over the years, alongside a bowl of chutney, a bucket full of ice-cold beers and a side helping of Mariah Carey and Wham!
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
macaronikid.com
Slow Cooker Recipe: Chicken Noodle Soup Comforts, Soothes
It's the time of year when everyone seems like they're fighting a sniffly nose. That means it's time for some chicken noodle soup! Did you know it's not just an old wives' tale that chicken noodle soup can help you get over an illness?. In fact, the nutrients from chicken...
buffalohealthyliving.com
The Best Peanut Butter Cookies
(Adapted from My Father’s Daughter by Gwyneth Paltrow) 1¼ cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off with knife. 1 cup creamy peanut butter, at room temperature (I like Skippy No Need To Stir) 1 cup light brown sugar, packed. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 1 large egg.
Recipes from Ronee: Authentic Fried Rice
My friend, Joy, gave me this recipe about 20 years ago, and I made it frequently. But then I lost it (the recipe, I mean). And here it is again. For many years, I can’t remember eating fried rice in a Chinese restaurant that was anything like this, but I am old enough to remember […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Authentic Fried Rice appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
One Green Planet
Red Velvet Hot Chocolate [Vegan]
1/2 cup (70g) of raw cashews (soaked until soft) 1/4 cup of grated red beetroot (raw) 1/4 cup (25g) tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder (or raw cacao powder) First, soak your cashews in a jar filled with cold water overnight. Or quick soak the cashews in a heat-proof jar by pouring boiling water over them. They’ll be soft after 20 minutes. Drain the cashews and give them a good rinse since the soaking water can be bitter.
Vitamin-Loaded Green Juice Recipe
This vitamin-loaded green juice recipe is a nutritional powerhouse that tastes good, and is a refreshing way to keep your vegetable intake high. According to food blogger Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, drinking green juices is an easy and delicious way to ensure you get the most nutrients possible from different vegetables. With a mix of celery, cucumbers, and kale, this simple juice provides vitamins from some of the best powerhouse vegetables and herbs for juicing.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Bread and butter pickles
Vivid, bright green, crisp, and super tangy, these bread and butter pickles are both thinly sliced and speared. I prefer preparing my bread and butter pickles so that I have spears to serve alongside a fish platter and slices to serve on hamburgers and other types of sandwiches. I add just a dash of seasoning salt, freshly ground black pepper, and garlic powder to give my pickles an extra little kick of flavor. Those three ingredients are totally optional.
Comments / 0