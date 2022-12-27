Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
wtuz.com
Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash
An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
Vehicles stuck in snow cause four-hour closure of roadway: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Between 6-8 vehicles became stuck in the snow on and off the roadway near the county airport around 1 p.m. Dec. 23 due to hazardous road conditions from a winter storm. Some vehicles were stuck on the Willoughby Hills side of the roadway and the service department had trouble making it to the area to clean the roads.
cleveland19.com
Car theft suspect on the loose from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of jumping out of one car and stealing another on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him and the suspect vehicle. Police said the man jumped out of an older black and...
Lights Out — Inoperable traffic signal causes minor mayhem downtown
Driving in downtown Cleveland near one particular intersection has been especially chaotic this week.
cleveland19.com
Trio steal Kia from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects is wanted for stealing a Kia from the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The three men stole a silver Kia Sorrento from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Lorain Avenue at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.
Man gets hangry in the drive-through: Rocky River police blotter
On December 19 around 12:30 a.m. a Taco Bell employee reported a customer in the drive through was upset because the store ran out of the item he wanted to order. The man was gone before police arrived; and the caller said there was no violence or threats of violence.
Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
School zone scofflaw lands in detention: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Car crash, warrant served: Chagrin Boulevard, Richmond Road. Beachwood police reported they were out at the scene of a crash around 6 a.m. Dec. 19 with a Cleveland man, 62, showing a warrant through Pepper Pike for failure to appear in court on a school zone speeding charge. Pepper Pike...
Ravenna woman sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed 3, including her 2 daughters
The crash happened in December 2020 along Peck Road in Shalersville Township. Three people were killed, including a 13-year-old girl.
Woman leaves purse with gun in lobby of medical building: South Euclid Police Blotter
Failure to secure dangerous weapon: South Green Road. A patient at the University Suburban Health Care Center found an unattended purse inside the main lobby area Dec. 22 and responding officers located a loaded gun inside of it. A driver’s license inside the purse identified the owner as an employee...
Man arrested for disorderly conduct following Whole Foods incident: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Cedar Road. At 3:10 p.m. Dec. 20, a South Euclid man, 44, walked into the University Heights fire station and said he had been pepper-sprayed by security at Whole Foods, 13998 Cedar Road. Police investigated and learned that the man had been the aggressor...
cleveland19.com
Man who tried to steal Cadillac arrived in stolen car later involved in hit-skip, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect who arrived in a stolen car to try to steal a different car is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The man was in the stolen car that drove to the area of West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue area, on Dec. 10, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
Woman arrested for striking stopped police car on I-271, then driving away: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Hit-skip: I-271 At 7:55 p.m. Dec. 24, an officer was tending to a disabled vehicle on I-271 southbound when a car skidded in snow and struck a guardrail, and then the back of the officer’s cruiser. The officer was not in the car at the time.
Man arrested after shots fired on East Side street
Nikitas Smaragdas, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.
Couple charged with counterfeiting: Bay Village police blotter
Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation on December 21. After speaking with the female driver, the officer suspected drugs were in the car. A probable cause search was conducted, and police found a large sum of fake U.S. currency. A 33-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Cleveland, were charged with counterfeiting.
Resident leaves loaded gun on trunk; neighbor finds weapon in the street: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Lost firearm, Winchester Oval: On Dec. 3, a Winchester Oval resident discovered his gun was missing. The man went to the police station where he told an officer the last time he saw his gun -- a Taurus .38 -- was earlier that day. At that moment, another officer was...
Woman found in the snow: Harris Court
On December 25, a woman was taken to the hospital after being found lying outside in the snow for an unknown time. Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the front yard on December 24. The man was dead on arrival. Lost property: Center Ridge Road. A...
Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter
Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
Comments / 1