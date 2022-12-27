ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtuz.com

Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash

An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Trio steal Kia from Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects is wanted for stealing a Kia from the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The three men stole a silver Kia Sorrento from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Lorain Avenue at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman found in the snow: Harris Court

On December 25, a woman was taken to the hospital after being found lying outside in the snow for an unknown time. Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the front yard on December 24. The man was dead on arrival. Lost property: Center Ridge Road. A...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter

Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
MEDINA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy