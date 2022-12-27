ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

The 10 bestselling products from GOLF’s Pro Shop in 2022

Looking for some fresh gear for 2023 but not sure what to get?. You can’t go wrong by following what GOLF’s Pro Shop shoppers are loving. We crunched the numbers, and the 10 items below were the top-selling products for all of 2022. As you can see, handy...
Golf Channel

As Tiger Woods turns 47, a year unlike any other likely to become the norm

There have been many iterations of a Tiger Woods comeback, but this year was an aberration from the rest. In February 2021, while recovering from a fifth back procedure, Woods was involved in a single-car accident, suffering comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg. It was uncertain if he'd ever play competitive golf again.
Golf.com

1 club amateurs should ditch (and how to replace it) for 2023

Looking to get better in 2023? How about drop five shots in 2023? That seems like a good place to start. Here, as we creep closer to the New Year, we’ll use this five-part series to explain how you can kiss those five strokes (and possibly more?) goodbye in no time.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Baseball Admission

Deion Sanders has given his answer to an age-old question: What's the world's most difficult sport?. Sanders famously played both professional football and baseball. And as an elite athlete, he played a wide variety of sports throughout his life. Prime Time has named baseball as the hardest sport to master.
People

Kathy Whitworth, Winningest Pro Golfer in History, Dead at 83: 'She Was a Trailblazer'

"The golf world and the world, in general, lost one of its most incredible women," the LPGA Commissioner wrote in a statement Kathy Whitworth, who won more U.S. tour golf tournaments than any other pro golfer, is dead at 83, the LPGA announced on Sunday. The Texas-born golfer died suddenly on Saturday night while celebrating Christmas Eve with loved ones, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said in the LPGA's release. "Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories," Odle wrote of her...
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses retirement questions

Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

5 PGA Tour Players Who Look Ready to Win Their First Major in 2023

A new year is upon us, and that means a new set of major championship winners will soon be crowned. The talent pool is deeper than ever in professional golf, so predicting outcomes will be a tall task. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few standout candidates who could hoist their first major championship trophies in the new year. Whether that’s because they’ve sniffed a major title in the past, or they’re riding some clear momentum into the upcoming season, these are five PGA Tour players we’re eyeing as contenders for the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open.
Popculture

Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement

A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
Golf.com

One of golf’s most beloved trees is in a precarious state

If you’ve been to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, you know what the ghost tree is, and even if you haven’t, you still might know what the ghost tree is. Because let’s be honest: how many famous golf trees are there anyway? Not many. But the ghost tree...
BANDON, OR
Golf.com

This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole

Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
Golf.com

My favorite golf walk of 2022 revealed St. Andrews’ other side

On Sunday at St. Andrews, I got the sense that golf had changed forever. The major season had just come to a close. Cameron Smith, the winner of the Open Championship, was a rumored LIV commit — an intriguing turn in the latest chapter of a growing rift in the professional game. Other LIV pros addressed their uncertain futures as their tournaments wrapped. Paul Casey acknowledged his world ranking could soon plummet:
SAINT ANDREWS, SC

