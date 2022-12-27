Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Why my favorite round of the year was a ‘Tee-It-Forward’ revelation
It’s hard to believe that it’s been over a decade since a partnership between the PGA of America and the USGA first encouraged golfers to “Tee It Forward” — that is, to make a concerted effort to play a set of tees that more accurately reflects their driving distance.
Golf.com
The 10 bestselling products from GOLF’s Pro Shop in 2022
Looking for some fresh gear for 2023 but not sure what to get?. You can’t go wrong by following what GOLF’s Pro Shop shoppers are loving. We crunched the numbers, and the 10 items below were the top-selling products for all of 2022. As you can see, handy...
10 best PGA Tour players of 2022: Find out why Rory McIlroy is not No. 1
It was an unforgettable 2022 season on the PGA Tour as the competition continues to reach historic levels. In total,
Golf Channel
As Tiger Woods turns 47, a year unlike any other likely to become the norm
There have been many iterations of a Tiger Woods comeback, but this year was an aberration from the rest. In February 2021, while recovering from a fifth back procedure, Woods was involved in a single-car accident, suffering comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg. It was uncertain if he'd ever play competitive golf again.
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: The PGA Tour Player of the Year
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 4 SI Golf newsmaker, rode an amazing early year heater to a green jacket and the No. 1 world ranking.
Charles Barkley Once Admitted That He Took Money Under The Table During His College Days
Charles Barkley openly admitted that he took $20,000 when he was still in college.
What is it like playing sports as the younger brother of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird?
What is it like when your brother happens to also be the best basketball player on the planet? For Eddie Bird, following in the steps of Boston Celtics Hall of Fame legend Larry Bird was no easy task to begin with, and the pressure of being part of his family only upped the ante.
Legendary Picture Of Michael Jordan Playing Ping Pong While Larry Bird Drinks Beers Sitting Next To Children's Toys
This amazing picture from the 1992 Dream Team of Michael Jordan playing ping pong while Larry Bird drinks beers on the floor behind him has resurfaced again.
Golf.com
1 club amateurs should ditch (and how to replace it) for 2023
Looking to get better in 2023? How about drop five shots in 2023? That seems like a good place to start. Here, as we creep closer to the New Year, we’ll use this five-part series to explain how you can kiss those five strokes (and possibly more?) goodbye in no time.
Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Baseball Admission
Deion Sanders has given his answer to an age-old question: What's the world's most difficult sport?. Sanders famously played both professional football and baseball. And as an elite athlete, he played a wide variety of sports throughout his life. Prime Time has named baseball as the hardest sport to master.
LeBron James Making A 720 Fadeaway Shot In Front Of Beyonce And Jay-Z Goes Viral
LeBron James once made a 720 fadeaway shot in front of Beyonce and Jay-Z, with the clip going viral now.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Kathy Whitworth, Winningest Pro Golfer in History, Dead at 83: 'She Was a Trailblazer'
"The golf world and the world, in general, lost one of its most incredible women," the LPGA Commissioner wrote in a statement Kathy Whitworth, who won more U.S. tour golf tournaments than any other pro golfer, is dead at 83, the LPGA announced on Sunday. The Texas-born golfer died suddenly on Saturday night while celebrating Christmas Eve with loved ones, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said in the LPGA's release. "Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories," Odle wrote of her...
Tom Brady addresses retirement questions
Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
5 PGA Tour Players Who Look Ready to Win Their First Major in 2023
A new year is upon us, and that means a new set of major championship winners will soon be crowned. The talent pool is deeper than ever in professional golf, so predicting outcomes will be a tall task. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few standout candidates who could hoist their first major championship trophies in the new year. Whether that’s because they’ve sniffed a major title in the past, or they’re riding some clear momentum into the upcoming season, these are five PGA Tour players we’re eyeing as contenders for the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open.
Popculture
Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement
A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
Golf.com
One of golf’s most beloved trees is in a precarious state
If you’ve been to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, you know what the ghost tree is, and even if you haven’t, you still might know what the ghost tree is. Because let’s be honest: how many famous golf trees are there anyway? Not many. But the ghost tree...
Tom Brady Teases Possible Revenge Tour Ahead of Media Career
The quarterback has a deal to join Fox whenever he decides to retire.
Golf.com
This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole
Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
Golf.com
My favorite golf walk of 2022 revealed St. Andrews’ other side
On Sunday at St. Andrews, I got the sense that golf had changed forever. The major season had just come to a close. Cameron Smith, the winner of the Open Championship, was a rumored LIV commit — an intriguing turn in the latest chapter of a growing rift in the professional game. Other LIV pros addressed their uncertain futures as their tournaments wrapped. Paul Casey acknowledged his world ranking could soon plummet:
