2022’s US climate disasters, from storms and floods to heat waves and droughts
The year 2022 will be remembered across the US for its devastating flooding and storms—and also for its extreme heat waves and droughts. By October, the US had already seen 15 disasters causing more than $1 billion in damage each, well above the average. The year started and ended with widespread severe winter storms from Texas to Maine, affecting tens of millions of people and causing significant damage. Then, March set the record for the most reported tornadoes in the month—233.
Is that shrunken head really human? Combining imaging methods yields clues
There's rarely time to write about every cool science-y story that comes our way. So this year, we're once again running a special Twelve Days of Christmas series of posts, highlighting one science story that fell through the cracks in 2020, each day from December 25 through January 5. Today: Sophisticated imaging methods can be used to authenticate whether the shrunken heads (tsantsas) in museum collections are genuine.
CRISPR’s quest to slay Donegal Amy
In the 5th century, in early medieval Ireland, Conall Gulban, an Irish king, gave his name to an area of land at the northwest tip of the Irish coast. His kingdom was called Tír Chonall, the “land of Conall”—or, today, Donegal. Somewhere along the king’s descendant...
Top US launch companies of 2022—The Ars Technica power ranking
A decade ago, only a handful of launch companies existed in the US; United Launch Alliance was the big dog, with SpaceX starting to nip at its heels. Since then, however, a multiplicity of new launch startups have arrived in the United States, many of which developed their own rocket engines. As a result, we are now in the golden age of rocketry, with many different startups and approaches to pushing payloads into space.
Startup claims to offer stratospheric geoengineering as a service
Humanity has managed to stabilize its carbon emissions, but they have yet to start trending downwards. It looks increasingly probable that we're going to emit enough to commit to at least 1.5° C of warming—and we need to act quickly to avert going past 2° C. This failure to get our emissions in order may force us to consider alternatives such as pulling carbon dioxide out of the air or geoengineering to reduce the amount of incoming sunlight.
