ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU makes top 10 for 4-star edge rusher in 2024 class

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuUZr_0jvdObhZ00

Kolaj Cobbins is a 2024 6-foot-3, 200-pound, four-star edge rusher from Destrehan, Louisiana, where he plays for Destrehan High School. The Wildcats finished the 2022 season as the Class 5A state champions with a 17-10 win over Ruston High School in the title game.

Brian Kelly has put an emphasis on recruiting the boot ever since he got to LSU and Cobbins will be one of the best recruits from the state of Louisiana next year. Cobbins recently released his top 10, and LSU made the list.

The Tigers join Ole Miss, Florida State, USC, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Georgia. There are currently no crystal ball projections for Cobbins, but LSU is a 36% favorite to land him per on3. Brian Kelly is working on wrapping up the 2023 recruiting class.

So far, that class is ranked as high as the No. 6 class in the country. Nyckoles Harbor is the only major prospect left on the recruiting board.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ju'Juan Johnson, 4-star ATH, drops SEC-dominated top-4

4-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson of Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, LA) recently released his list off programs that made the cut for his top four. It was SEC-dominated with a selection that included Florida, Georgia, LSU and Colorado. While Alabama didn’t make the cut, Johnson also held an offer from...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nick Saban Playing Soccer Going Viral

Nick Saban is one of the world's finest football experts, but that only extends to the American version. Ahead of Alabama's upcoming Sugar Bowl contest with Kansas State, the head coach and Crimson Tide players spent time with kids at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. Per Bama Central's Katie Windham, Saban tried his foot at soccer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final

Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
CLINTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local businesswoman excited to open Bloom West Boutique in Houma

La Boujee’s Houma location has been sold to a local businesswoman who said she’s following God’s plan for her future with the purchase. Businesswoman Lauren Rebstock announced on social media yesterday that she’d sold La Boujee to fellow local businesswoman Leslie Terrebonne who will turn the location into Bloom West Boutique, a boutique that will seek to uplift women.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB news anchor Elizabeth Vowell and her husband welcomed a baby boy into the world Monday morning, December 26. Elizabeth’s husband, Chris Blades, works in the WAFB sales department. Their new baby is named Oscar Lane Blades, after Chris’s great-grandfather and grandfather. Oscar...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy