LSU makes top 10 for 4-star edge rusher in 2024 class

Kolaj Cobbins is a 2024 6-foot-3, 200-pound, four-star edge rusher from Destrehan, Louisiana, where he plays for Destrehan High School. The Wildcats finished the 2022 season as the Class 5A state champions with a 17-10 win over Ruston High School in the title game.

Brian Kelly has put an emphasis on recruiting the boot ever since he got to LSU and Cobbins will be one of the best recruits from the state of Louisiana next year. Cobbins recently released his top 10, and LSU made the list.

The Tigers join Ole Miss, Florida State, USC, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Georgia. There are currently no crystal ball projections for Cobbins, but LSU is a 36% favorite to land him per on3. Brian Kelly is working on wrapping up the 2023 recruiting class.

So far, that class is ranked as high as the No. 6 class in the country. Nyckoles Harbor is the only major prospect left on the recruiting board.

