FDA fast-tracks review of overdose-reversal drug for use without prescription

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration has granted a fast-track review of an overdose-reversal drug that would be available without a prescription.

The drug, called RiVive, was developed by Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical nonprofit.

According to the company, its 3-milligram nasal spray delivered a three times higher concentration of naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of a drug overdose, than if the medication was delivered in shot form.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company said Monday that the FDA gave it a target approval date of April 28.

The FDA declined to comment, the Journal reported.

The company has promised to give away 10% of its product and sell at-cost the rest to pharmacies, public-sector employees and groups that work with drug addicts.

The cost would be around $18 a dose, according to HRT.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of the Narcan brand of naloxone nasal spray, announced on Dec. 6 that it was expecting approval to sell its spray over the counter by March 29.

The two-dose prescription-only spray sells for around $100 (without insurance).

©2022 Cox Media Group

