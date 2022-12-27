Read full article on original website
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
wvih.com
Man Charged In Fatal Hit-and-run
Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County. Gerald Rath, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid causing death or serious physical injury and tampering with physical evidence. According to Rath’s...
Wave 3
LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in Fairdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the National Turnpike in the Fairdale neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive.
wdrb.com
Police arrest La Grange man for fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. According to court documents, 58-year-old Gerald Rath, of La Grange, was arrested by officers with the Oldham County Police Department just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said...
Wave 3
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with manslaughter for the death of a 3-year-old girl in March 2020 has been sentenced to probation. Ismael Graham was originally charged in Dec. 2021 for the death of Fayth Graham. Fayth had been shot on Lees Lane in Louisville, but lived in New Albany, Ind.
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
WLKY.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
YAHOO!
Louisville police say suspect has been charged over 2016 double homicide
Louisville Metro Police officials have indicted a man in connection with a 2016 double homicide, the department announced Thursday. Donnie Ashby, 42, has been charged with two counts of murder over the killings of Linda Leslie and Julian Ramirez, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said. In 2016, the two were found fatally shot in a car in the parking lot of a church in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Indiana man accused of shooting, dismembering father he believed had been 'turned into a robot'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is accused of shooting and killing his father, and dismembering his body. Shawn Hays, 53 of Mitchell, Indiana, was arrested last week in Lawrence County, just north of Paoli. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office responded to a request for a...
Wave 3
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s. In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.
WLKY.com
Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly fire at a mobile home in the Iroquois neighborhood is raising questions from authorities and the homeowner. Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started, while the family who lives at the Taylor Boulevard home is trying to understand why the victim, who did not live there, was inside their residence.
Wave 3
2 LMPD officers hospitalized following traffic stop, police chase near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have been sent to the hospital after a traffic stop and police chase near the Valley Station neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., officers responded to an incident at the intersection of Moorewick Way and Lower River...
WLKY.com
Louisville man exonerated in 2009 helping others wrongfully convicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After serving 10 years in prison, Edwin Chandler was exonerated in October 2009. Since then, he's been working to help others facing similar fates. He would go on to start the "Chandler Project," which helps people in Kentucky and beyond, but he needs more people and resources.
wdrb.com
Louisville area police departments warn of the dangers of celebratory New Year's gunfire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the New Year is often met with celebratory gunshots -- a tradition that causes headaches for local police departments. So now they're bracing to be swamped with calls reporting gunfire this New Year. As the training director for Louisville Armory, Ken Pagano has...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after three juveniles were caught consuming alcoholic beverages
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. According to a probable cause affidavit, on December 16th at 11:57 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called to 1707 24th Street to assist Lawrence County Probation in reference to three juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages in the home.
Wave 3
Community pays respects to mother, daughters killed in Valley Station murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a Wednesday afternoon, inside St. Stephen Baptist Church, Kenya and Louisville are in the same place to remember Mary Muchemi-Stanton and her daughters, Adrianna Stanton and Brianna Stanton. The saying goes, ‘grief knows no bounds.’. It can cross countries and even span time. In...
Clarksville police arrest 'multiple juveniles' for vandalizing cars
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Heads up, Clarksville residents!. The Clarksville Police Department is asking that you check your vehicles following several arrests. According to a post on the department's Facebook, multiple juveniles were recently arrested for vandalizing vehicles in the surrounding area. The impacted areas include Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Floyd...
wvih.com
Manager Arrested After Camera Found In Restroom
A Louisville man has been charged after being accused of sticking a phone camera inside an employee bathroom and taking photos and videos of victims inside. Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, according to an arrest report.
Wave 3
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning. Tanya Renese McKenzie died due to blunt force trauma in the crash on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Early investigation revealed around 2:30...
