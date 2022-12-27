ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wvih.com

Man Charged In Fatal Hit-and-run

Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County. Gerald Rath, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid causing death or serious physical injury and tampering with physical evidence. According to Rath’s...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in Fairdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the National Turnpike in the Fairdale neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Louisville police say suspect has been charged over 2016 double homicide

Louisville Metro Police officials have indicted a man in connection with a 2016 double homicide, the department announced Thursday. Donnie Ashby, 42, has been charged with two counts of murder over the killings of Linda Leslie and Julian Ramirez, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said. In 2016, the two were found fatally shot in a car in the parking lot of a church in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly fire at a mobile home in the Iroquois neighborhood is raising questions from authorities and the homeowner. Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started, while the family who lives at the Taylor Boulevard home is trying to understand why the victim, who did not live there, was inside their residence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after three juveniles were caught consuming alcoholic beverages

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. According to a probable cause affidavit, on December 16th at 11:57 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called to 1707 24th Street to assist Lawrence County Probation in reference to three juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages in the home.
BEDFORD, IN
WHAS11

Clarksville police arrest 'multiple juveniles' for vandalizing cars

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Heads up, Clarksville residents!. The Clarksville Police Department is asking that you check your vehicles following several arrests. According to a post on the department's Facebook, multiple juveniles were recently arrested for vandalizing vehicles in the surrounding area. The impacted areas include Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Floyd...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wvih.com

Manager Arrested After Camera Found In Restroom

A Louisville man has been charged after being accused of sticking a phone camera inside an employee bathroom and taking photos and videos of victims inside. Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, according to an arrest report.
LOUISVILLE, KY

