WCSO: Local residents impacted by winter weather should report damages
SANDY POINT, Wash. – Whatcom County residents impacted by recent weather events are being asked to report any damages. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any damage sustained during “extreme winter weather events” from December 13th onward. Anyone in the county, regardless of where...
Coastal Flood Advisory still in effect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Another coastal flood advisory will take effect later this morning, Wednesday, December 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued the advisory for western Whatcom and Skagit Counties, as well as the San Juans. The advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 1...
Items for charity auction stolen from local thrift shop
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A local organization is on the lookout for a thief that stole items meant for a charity auction over the weekend. The Assistance League of Bellingham said that their Thrift & Gift Shop was broken into sometime between Saturday and Sunday. A thief allegedly used a...
Woman arrested for breaking into Bellingham home, attempting to bribe witness
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was arrested after breaking into a Bellingham man’s home and attempting to bribe him a week later. Court documents state that the victim’s stepson called him after three people entered the residence in south Bellingham on December 11th. One of the people...
