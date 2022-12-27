ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Coastal Flood Advisory still in effect

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Another coastal flood advisory will take effect later this morning, Wednesday, December 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued the advisory for western Whatcom and Skagit Counties, as well as the San Juans. The advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 1...
Items for charity auction stolen from local thrift shop

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A local organization is on the lookout for a thief that stole items meant for a charity auction over the weekend. The Assistance League of Bellingham said that their Thrift & Gift Shop was broken into sometime between Saturday and Sunday. A thief allegedly used a...
