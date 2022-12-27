Read full article on original website
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Early Spring? Huge Winter Warmup On The Way For Upstate In 2023
It’s been a National Grid December in Upstate New York. Heating bills are up and short sleeves feel like a distant memory. First, we saw snow; now it’s the bitter cold that moved in with the Christmas Bomb Cyclone. It’s a long way from the La Niña winter we expected.
progressivegrocer.com
Walmart to Phase Out Single-Use Bags in New York State
As part of the company’s continuing efforts to reduce waste, Walmart stores throughout New York State will no longer provide single-use paper bags at checkout or pickup as of Sunday, Jan. 18, 2023. To smooth the transition for customers, Walmart offers various types of reusable bags and containers for...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
localsyr.com
SPCA looking to find individual who abandoned dog
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY is looking to find the person who is believed to have abandoned a dog, according to a post from a Cruelty Investigator with the SPCA. Ani, who appears to be a tan colored Pitbull, was said to be left...
Smallest Villages in Central and Upstate New York
The smallest village in New York state is in Dering Harbor. The Suffolk County village is home to only 11 people. What are the smallest villages in Central and Upstate New York? Here's the top 10. 1. Herrings in Jefferson County 90. Herrings is named after two brothers who owned...
New victims were found inside cars, buried in the snow. America faces another polar night
NEW YORK. Due to the conformation of the city, one passes from a street where the temperature is bearable to the north of Manhattan, where the icy wind is terrible. It is an island, and the wind comes from everywhere. (Repubblica. it)
whcuradio.com
NYS gas tax suspension to end Jan. 1
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s gas tax holiday is set to end New Year’s Day. The six-month suspension of the state’s gas tax began in June, as gas prices across the Empire State began to soar. State officials say it’s saved drivers an estimated 48 cents a gallon.
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
erienewsnow.com
Interstate 90 Reopens in Western New York
Interstate 90, also known as the New York Thruway, has reopened in western New York, officials announced Tuesday morning. It had been closed since Friday from the Pennsylvania state line to exit 46/Henrietta in the Rochester area due to the winter weather conditions. The closure forced drivers in Pennsylvania who...
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
After the storm of a generation that put Christmas on hold for many, it will be a while before anyone can get back fishing in the Niagara River. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls was out last Thursday fishing the day before the storm arrived. The bite was decent, and he landed 2 rainbows in an hour in 4-foot plus visibility depending on where you were on the river. It varied from spot to spot. He landed both fish early in the morning with pink No. 4 spinners. Once it approached around noon or just before, the bite fell right off no matter what bait he used and no matter where he went on the river. He returned to the river Friday at 8 a.m. but at that point the river already started to turn over and it was high and dirty. The big wind and snow change over came in and the visibility quickly changed from 2 feet to zero. It was pure mud with zero visibility by the weekend and into this week. He feels that if he can get a foot of visibility, he can catch trout from shore. He will check the end of the week, but it may be the new year before they are catching fish again.
WKTV
Gas, oil, and propane furnaces to be phased out in NY
New York’s Climate Action Council approved plans to phase out gas, propane, and oil burning furnaces. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, signed into law in 2019, authorized the Climate Action Council to come up with a plan to reduce gas emissions. Under this plan the gas, oil, and propane furnaces would be replaced with energy efficient electric heat pumps.
CNY’s best restaurants of 2022: Our food writers pick their favorites
Syracuse, N.Y. — Our food writers hit up more than 100 restaurants and bars throughout Central New York each year. Some are visits to take a first look at new businesses, others are to get reacquainted with forgotten gems that serve good food, drinks and memories. At the end...
Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In New York, HV Before Christmas
Check those tickets. At least four lottery tickets sold in New York State just before Christmas are bigger winners. Two tickets sold for the Dec. 21 Take 5 evening drawing are winners. One was sold on Long Island, the other in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Lottery.
Ames Department Stores to return in 2023
A popular discount department store chain could soon make a comeback.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?
As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
