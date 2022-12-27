ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Walmart to Phase Out Single-Use Bags in New York State

As part of the company’s continuing efforts to reduce waste, Walmart stores throughout New York State will no longer provide single-use paper bags at checkout or pickup as of Sunday, Jan. 18, 2023. To smooth the transition for customers, Walmart offers various types of reusable bags and containers for...
SPCA looking to find individual who abandoned dog

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY is looking to find the person who is believed to have abandoned a dog, according to a post from a Cruelty Investigator with the SPCA. Ani, who appears to be a tan colored Pitbull, was said to be left...
Smallest Villages in Central and Upstate New York

The smallest village in New York state is in Dering Harbor. The Suffolk County village is home to only 11 people. What are the smallest villages in Central and Upstate New York? Here's the top 10. 1. Herrings in Jefferson County 90. Herrings is named after two brothers who owned...
NYS gas tax suspension to end Jan. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s gas tax holiday is set to end New Year’s Day. The six-month suspension of the state’s gas tax began in June, as gas prices across the Empire State began to soar. State officials say it’s saved drivers an estimated 48 cents a gallon.
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Interstate 90 Reopens in Western New York

Interstate 90, also known as the New York Thruway, has reopened in western New York, officials announced Tuesday morning. It had been closed since Friday from the Pennsylvania state line to exit 46/Henrietta in the Rochester area due to the winter weather conditions. The closure forced drivers in Pennsylvania who...
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

After the storm of a generation that put Christmas on hold for many, it will be a while before anyone can get back fishing in the Niagara River. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls was out last Thursday fishing the day before the storm arrived. The bite was decent, and he landed 2 rainbows in an hour in 4-foot plus visibility depending on where you were on the river. It varied from spot to spot. He landed both fish early in the morning with pink No. 4 spinners. Once it approached around noon or just before, the bite fell right off no matter what bait he used and no matter where he went on the river. He returned to the river Friday at 8 a.m. but at that point the river already started to turn over and it was high and dirty. The big wind and snow change over came in and the visibility quickly changed from 2 feet to zero. It was pure mud with zero visibility by the weekend and into this week. He feels that if he can get a foot of visibility, he can catch trout from shore. He will check the end of the week, but it may be the new year before they are catching fish again.
Gas, oil, and propane furnaces to be phased out in NY

New York’s Climate Action Council approved plans to phase out gas, propane, and oil burning furnaces. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, signed into law in 2019, authorized the Climate Action Council to come up with a plan to reduce gas emissions. Under this plan the gas, oil, and propane furnaces would be replaced with energy efficient electric heat pumps.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
