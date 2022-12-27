Read full article on original website
Related
From "The Bear" to "The Menu," this was the year pop culture faced the horrors of fine dining
There's a Gordon Ramsay clip that I just can't seem to escape. You've probably seen it, too: It features the chef holding television host Julie Chen Moonves' head between two slices of bread while yelling at her. "What are you?" he screams. "An idiot sandwich," she replies. The scene originates...
ETOnline.com
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd: A Love Story Made for the Dance Floor
Couples who dance together, stay together. Though Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are best known as professional dancers on ABC's hit reality competition, Dancing With the Stars, their love story began on a different stage entirely -- Broadway. The couple began as close friends over a decade ago while performing...
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
New York Post
Shop the best books of 2022, per the Goodreads Choice Awards
Move over, Grammy’s and Emmys — the Goodreads Choice Awards are here, and the results are in. If you’re an avid reader (as we are), you’ve probably been waiting for this announcement for months, though you’ve likely already crossed off some of these award-winning titles from your to-do list months ago.
Popculture
'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Poses With Her 'Christmas Movie Boyfriends' in Sweet Photo
Lacey Chabert has starred in her fair share of Hallmark Christmas movies, and as a result, she's has had a decent amount of fictional "Christmas movie boyfriends." In a throwback photo she shared on her social media pages just in time for the holidays, she poses with a few of her Hallmark guys.
The Verge
Please don’t film me in 2023
In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
seventeen.com
The 32 Best New Movies of 2023
With theaters opening back up, more people made their way to the movies in 2022. A new year is right around the corner, which means there are so many new releases to look forward to. 2023 is seemingly the year of sequels, with massive releases from the Mission Impossible, Indiana Jones, and Transformers franchises.Trips to the movies will also be more nostalgic with movies like Super Mario Bros. and Greta Gerwig's Barbie bringing back beloved characters from our childhoods.And, of course, superheroes are swooping in to save the day on the silver screen, from The Marvels to The Flash. These are only a fraction of the incredible films that are coming out in 2023.
Are you bored yet? Five great books to snuggle down with over the Christmas break
The presents have been opened, the loved ones dispersed and the booze is all gone. What better time to settle down to a good book? The long, dark days between Christmas and the new year offer a time to catch up, but also to explore, reflect and revisit. These suggestions will fatten up your inner bookworm for the year ahead.
TODAY.com
Ree Drummond convinces her entire family to dress as elves in cute Christmas post
Ree Drummond and her family got in the Christmas spirit this year by dressing up and getting silly in matching elf-inspired pajamas. The Pioneer Woman posted a slideshow on Instagram Sunday featuring her entire family dressed up in coordinating elf outfits while celebrating the Christmas holiday in Vail, Colorado. The...
Everybody Hates Chris’ Tichina Arnold On How The Food Stamps Episode Was Inspired By Her Own Life
Everybody Hates Chris' Tichina Arnold recalls how the show examined her own experience with food stamps.
The Hollywood Reporter Editors’ Picks of 2022
It was an epic year in Hollywood. That’s true in terms of the actual business of entertainment, from the recalibration of streaming wars to the return of some legitimate big-screen hits (not to mention the return of Bob Iger). Just as bold was the drama and scandal surrounding the business, from the worldwide shock of the Oscars slap to the final implosion of Time’s Up (even as some of the worst #MeToo abusers stood trial). And then there was the work itself, groundbreaking films like The Woman King, long-awaited blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and buzzy TV follow-ups like The...
CNET
The Best New Christmas Movies on Hallmark
The Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels debuted a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year, offering plenty of opportunities to take in the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie. Since there's a mound of movies you could watch between these two channels, I'm attempting to feature the...
How Sunset Cultures is turning 'ugly' fruit into beautiful kombucha — and helping farmers
Chef Balo Orozco started Sunset Cultures, a kombucha-and-condiments business, helping local farmers — and the environment — along the way
Ree Drummond Shares Video of Husband Ladd Skipping in Christmas Elf Pajamas and Her Fans Are Obsessed
Ree Drummond captured her husband Ladd skipping and her whole family joining in while they were on their Christmas vacation at a Colorado hotel.
10 books to add to your reading list in January
Bethanne Patrick's picks for January 2023 include an Indian gangster tale, a dystopian epic and musings from Amy Sherald and Mario Vargas Llosa.
Ree Drummond Says ‘Cheers’ to 2023 With the Best Tips for Creating a New Year’s Eve to Remember
Ree Drummond says 'cheers' to 2023 with the best tips for creating a New Year's Eve to remember.
CNET
4 Prime Membership Perks That Make Your Amazon Echo More Useful in 2023
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you've already got a Prime membership, this holiday season and New Year might be the best time to buy an Amazon Echo speaker. The new year is on its way before you know it, and it's likely to bring deals on the newest Echo Dot and older models. If you've got an Echo, but no Prime account, there are a few extra benefits you'll get with one.
The Kitchn
54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1