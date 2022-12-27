ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd: A Love Story Made for the Dance Floor

Couples who dance together, stay together. Though Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are best known as professional dancers on ABC's hit reality competition, Dancing With the Stars, their love story began on a different stage entirely -- Broadway. The couple began as close friends over a decade ago while performing...
bookriot.com

The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022

I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
bookriot.com

The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily

Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
New York Post

Shop the best books of 2022, per the Goodreads Choice Awards

Move over, Grammy’s and Emmys — the Goodreads Choice Awards are here, and the results are in. If you’re an avid reader (as we are), you’ve probably been waiting for this announcement for months, though you’ve likely already crossed off some of these award-winning titles from your to-do list months ago.
Popculture

'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger

Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
The Verge

Please don’t film me in 2023

In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
seventeen.com

The 32 Best New Movies of 2023

With theaters opening back up, more people made their way to the movies in 2022. A new year is right around the corner, which means there are so many new releases to look forward to. 2023 is seemingly the year of sequels, with massive releases from the Mission Impossible, Indiana Jones, and Transformers franchises.Trips to the movies will also be more nostalgic with movies like Super Mario Bros. and Greta Gerwig's Barbie bringing back beloved characters from our childhoods.And, of course, superheroes are swooping in to save the day on the silver screen, from The Marvels to The Flash. These are only a fraction of the incredible films that are coming out in 2023.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter Editors’ Picks of 2022

It was an epic year in Hollywood. That’s true in terms of the actual business of entertainment, from the recalibration of streaming wars to the return of some legitimate big-screen hits (not to mention the return of Bob Iger). Just as bold was the drama and scandal surrounding the business, from the worldwide shock of the Oscars slap to the final implosion of Time’s Up (even as some of the worst #MeToo abusers stood trial). And then there was the work itself, groundbreaking films like The Woman King, long-awaited blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and buzzy TV follow-ups like The...
CNET

The Best New Christmas Movies on Hallmark

The Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels debuted a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year, offering plenty of opportunities to take in the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie. Since there's a mound of movies you could watch between these two channels, I'm attempting to feature the...
CNET

4 Prime Membership Perks That Make Your Amazon Echo More Useful in 2023

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you've already got a Prime membership, this holiday season and New Year might be the best time to buy an Amazon Echo speaker. The new year is on its way before you know it, and it's likely to bring deals on the newest Echo Dot and older models. If you've got an Echo, but no Prime account, there are a few extra benefits you'll get with one.
