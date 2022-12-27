ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Regardless of Caleb Williams' status, USC will be down four key offensive players for Cotton Bowl

Blueblood USC trumps American Athletic Conference champion Tulane in national honors, boasting Heisman Trophy quarterback Caleb Williams, three Associated Press first-team All-America picks and a third-team selection. The Trojans also have last year's Biletnikoff Award winner as the best wide receiver in the nation on their team. Those paper advantages...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy