CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Will Avoid Bankruptcy With $100M Bailout From Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital
Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) will avoid filing for bankruptcy protection after it agreed to sell its Helios mining facility in Dickens Country, Texas, to Galaxy Digital for $65 million. The miner will also get a new $35 million loan from noted investor Michael Novogratz’s crypto-focused financial-services firm, which will...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines. Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
astaga.com
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues 2023 Bitcoin Forecast, Says BTC Could Mirror Epic Surge in 2019
A closely followed crypto analyst thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) could pull off a major move to the upside next year. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is flashing vibes of its 2019 bear market rally when the king crypto surged from $3,000 to $14,000 in a few months.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
financemagnates.com
Midas Shuts Down as Another Victim of FTX Collapse
Midas Investments, a cryptocurrency company from the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, has decided to shut down its operations after experiencing heavy losses due to the FTX exchange collapse. The decision was announced on Tuesday by Iakov 'Trevor' Levin, the CEO and Founder of the yield farming platform. According to Levin's...
CoinTelegraph
FTX founder reportedly cashes out $684K after being released on bail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly cashing out large amounts of cryptocurrency soon after being released on bail, on-chain data suggests. SBF has cashed out $684,000 in crypto to an exchange in Seychelles while being under house arrest, according to the on-chain investigation by DeFi educator BowTiedIguana. Decentralized finance (DeFi)...
financefeeds.com
Microstrategy sells Bitcoin for first time, loss hits $2 billion
Analytics software company Microstrategy purchased 2,395 bitcoins for $43 million in the depths of the industry’s chaos created by the FTX’s stunning collapse. More interestingly though, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder sold 704 BTC for about $11.8 million on December 22. That was the first sale from its bitcoin stockpile since MicroStrategy began acquiring the primary cryptocurrency in 2020.
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Becomes One of Ethereum Whales’ Biggest Holdings as SHIBArmy Grows
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become one of the top holdings of the largest whales on the Ethereum network at a time in which the SHIBArmy keeps on growing and SHIB’s burn rate helps its supply drop. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu...
astaga.com
Bitcoin holds $16K as markets edged towards 2022 close
Bitcoin was altering fingers close to $16,600 on Wednesday, about 1% down prior to now 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is heading for its worst yearly returns since 2018. Shares have additionally hit a brutal patch in 2022, with main US indexes headed for his or her worst annual returns since 2008.
