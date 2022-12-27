Read full article on original website
Lightfoot asking state for millions to cover costs of Texas migrants
The mayor is requesting $53.5 million, writing in a letter to state lawmakers representing the city, “The city is grateful to the state for its partnership on this mission,”…
Texas representative files bills to regulate corporate homebuyers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas housing market has cooled off but affordability is still a problem. Some experts blame companies and investment firms that come in and buy houses to rent them out. New moves at the Texas Capitol aim to change that. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa...
fortworthreport.org
Explainer: Texas lawmakers want to expand school choice. What you need to know about vouchers, savings accounts and tax credits.
The debate over whether Texas should expand private school choice with taxpayer-funded programs is likely to dominate the next session of the Legislature. School choice advocates think the right type of program could transform the trajectory of students from low-income families in Fort Worth and the state. However, traditional public education supporters disagree and say vouchers or voucher-like programs would shrink an already tight pot of funding for schools.
seminolesentinel.com
Texas lawmakers target property taxes, election fraud and transgender people in new legislation ahead of 2023 session
Texas lawmakers won’t gavel in for the new legislative session until January, but they got their first chance to file bills Monday By 1 p.m., Texas legislators filed more than 800 bills pertaining to an array of matters. Thousands of pieces of legislation are filed each session, but most never make it into law. The first day of bill filing, though, can shed light on legislators’ priorities and…
easttexasradio.com
Bills Proposed In Upcoming Legislative Session Targeting Property Taxes
Congress has filed hundreds of bills before the 88th Texas Legislature session, which begins on January 10. Due to a $27-billion state surplus from property taxes, lawmakers have filed dozens of bills to cut property taxes. A bill drafted by Democrat Representative Richard Peña of Laredo calls for a temporary $360,000 homestead exemption. A statement submitted by Republican Andrew Murr of Junction calls for eliminating school district maintenance and operations taxes.
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy after harsh freeze
TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy, accusing them of being unprepared for the harsh winter weather system that occurred last week. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Gov. Abbott sent letters to both Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman...
WacoTrib.com
Chris Tomlinson: Texas' electric grid barely survived the deep freeze. Will it survive the Legislature?
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid barely powered through the coldest night since 2021 without much generation loss, but the fact that we consider keeping the lights on a major accomplishment acknowledges how broken the grid remains. Every state official should feel ashamed that Texas cannot reliably provide a...
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
dallasexpress.com
2020 Election Audit Finds Phantom Voters
The Forensic Audit Division (FAD) of the Texas Secretary of State’s office has identified 188 “phantom voters,” according to the latest audit of the 2020 election. Texas Secretary of State John Scott released a report on December 19 of the final phase of the office’s full forensic audit of the 2020 general election. This audit surveyed the Collin, Tarrant, Harris, and Dallas counties.
Fight between Dallas Co. Judge Jenkins and Governor Abbott over mask mandates continues
It’s no longer about masks, this fight is over which elected official has the authority in times of emergency. In new papers filed in the Texas Supreme Court, Governor Abbott says the legislature has given the Governor sole authority
fortworthreport.org
Texas lawmakers let an economic development law championed by former Fort Worth lawmaker die. What’s next?
Fort Worth Independent School District trustees were offered a deal they couldn’t resist. Trustees approved a tax abatement to a solar energy company that could bring millions to the district in coming years. Hanwha Q Cells Americas Holdings Co. promised it would invest $1.3 billion in the location it...
tpr.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
Dallas Observer
'Level the Playing Field': Texas Bills Seek to Regulate Institutions in the Housing Market
While the housing market seems to be cooling off, institutional buyers have been having a field day throughout the pandemic. They’ve been buying up single-family homes as soon as they’re listed, then renting them out. Some say this has driven prices up and made it harder to become a homeowner.
tpr.org
Advocates say debate over anti-trans legislation will harm young Texans, even if bills don’t pass
If you or a loved one is struggling with depression or thoughts about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. If you are an LGBTQ+ youth and need support, reach out to The Trevor Project. Ryn Gonzales wants to hear about a kid's math test, play board games...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City’s Reform Faces Lawsuit
Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being sued
'Rourke has claimed on multiple occasions that the fact that Warren contributed $1 million to Abbott's re-election campaign constitutes bribery. Now he is being sued for it.
Critical Shortage of Teachers in Texas - Governor Abbott Creates Task Force
Texas Governor Greg Abbot sent a letter to Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath directing him to create a Task Force to address staffing shortages. Photo by(Alex Starr/Flickr)
Analysis: Low-pay, political fights, poor benefits are some reasons why Texas is experiencing a shortage of teachers
The state of Texas is now experiencing a teacher shortage for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to low pay, political battles, and inadequate benefits. Let us briefly look into this....
The Irony of the News Media When it Comes to Texas Migrants and Governor Abbott
The past week, Texas has been cold like the rest of the United States. This is the end of December so it’s unlikely there will be warm temperatures. Yet, the media has been attacking Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C.
