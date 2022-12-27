ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fortworthreport.org

Explainer: Texas lawmakers want to expand school choice. What you need to know about vouchers, savings accounts and tax credits.

The debate over whether Texas should expand private school choice with taxpayer-funded programs is likely to dominate the next session of the Legislature. School choice advocates think the right type of program could transform the trajectory of students from low-income families in Fort Worth and the state. However, traditional public education supporters disagree and say vouchers or voucher-like programs would shrink an already tight pot of funding for schools.
TEXAS STATE
seminolesentinel.com

Texas lawmakers target property taxes, election fraud and transgender people in new legislation ahead of 2023 session

Texas lawmakers won’t gavel in for the new legislative session until January, but they got their first chance to file bills Monday By 1 p.m., Texas legislators filed more than 800 bills pertaining to an array of matters. Thousands of pieces of legislation are filed each session, but most never make it into law. The first day of bill filing, though, can shed light on legislators’ priorities and…
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Bills Proposed In Upcoming Legislative Session Targeting Property Taxes

Congress has filed hundreds of bills before the 88th Texas Legislature session, which begins on January 10. Due to a $27-billion state surplus from property taxes, lawmakers have filed dozens of bills to cut property taxes. A bill drafted by Democrat Representative Richard Peña of Laredo calls for a temporary $360,000 homestead exemption. A statement submitted by Republican Andrew Murr of Junction calls for eliminating school district maintenance and operations taxes.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

2020 Election Audit Finds Phantom Voters

The Forensic Audit Division (FAD) of the Texas Secretary of State’s office has identified 188 “phantom voters,” according to the latest audit of the 2020 election. Texas Secretary of State John Scott released a report on December 19 of the final phase of the office’s full forensic audit of the 2020 general election. This audit surveyed the Collin, Tarrant, Harris, and Dallas counties.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City’s Reform Faces Lawsuit

Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
TEXAS STATE

