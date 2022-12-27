Read full article on original website
‘Adventure of a Lifetime': Retiring NBC 5 Reporter Phil Rogers Reflects on Decades of Covering News in Chicago and Beyond
Veteran reporter Phil Rogers is retiring from NBC 5 News after 31 years of bringing viewers some of the biggest and best told stories in Chicago, from across the country, and all around the world. Rogers joined NBC 5 in December 1991, new to television after spending more than a...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Go: January Agenda
PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. At the venerable comedy showcase Stand Up Stand Up, see local comics moving beyond the “tight five” to honing headliner-length sets. The weekly Wednesday night show recently relocated to the Den Theatre. Ongoing. thedentheatre.com.
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Terrifying moments for a Chicago woman when four men appear out of nowhere with guns.
Keturah Johnson says she hasn't been out of the house in three days. She has no physical injuries, but she’s emotionally scarred and wants others- especially women who are alone- to watch out!. On Monday about 2pm, Keturah dropped her 18 month old off at her daughter's father’s on...
Is a Serial Killer Lurking Lake Michigan In Illinois?
Chicago residents are on edge as authorities investigate the possibility of a serial killer after several bodies were found in the city's waterways. The first body was discovered in the Chicago River on April 4, 2021, and since then, at least three more bodies have been found in various waterways around the city.
Faith leaders condemn Chicago police for keeping Proud Boys member on the force
As the federal trial of the Proud Boys group begins in Washington, D.C., Black faith leaders in Chicago are condemning the top brass in the city’s police department for not firing an officer who is a member of the white supremacist group. The calls come as jury selection begins...
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
A Chicago Spot Is the Best Restaurant in Illinois, According to Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri has traversed borders, scouting out some of the best eateries the country has to offer. In fact, the restaurateur has explored over 1,250 spots spanning 42 seasons of the Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Out of all the hot spots that have garnered buzz on the...
Two towers at Hyde Park's The Algonquin have been in the dark for days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of two towers in The Algonquin apartment complex will find an orange sign from the Chicago Department of Buildings reading "Notice: off limits – do not enter" posted on the front door.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the residents were all forced out because of electrical problems – and they still have no clue when they might be able to go back home.Hundreds of residents altogether have been left in the dark – quite literally – with their power out and their questions unanswered. The city said power went out at the complex on...
University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley
CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
Black Woman-Owned Food Business ‘Twisted Eggroll’ Making Its Way to Chicago’s South Side
Some expensive plans are in development for the South Side in 2023. Twisted Eggroll, a food business established in January 2015, owned by Black businesswoman and Chicago native Nikkita Randle, will debut with a storefront in Greater Grand Crossing to provide a variety of frozen food products and made-to-order services for food lovers.
From Starbucks to Marijuana Dispensaries, 2022 Marked a Year of Gains for Labor Organizers in Chicago, US
After decades of decline, many labor advocates and watchers say the U.S. is seeing an upswing of interest and energy around union organizing. Workers at high-profile companies like Amazon and Starbucks have unionized, as have employees at smaller chains and locally-owned firms. Chicago workers have also been part of the...
Chicago law professor reacts to Kankakee judge's SAFE-T Act ruling
Richard Kling from Chicago-Kent College of Law shares his perspective after a judge ruled Wednesday night that parts of Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional.
More Units Flood as Chicago Apartment Manager Struggles to Control Cold-Driven Problems
Two additional units inside an apartment building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood flooded early Wednesday morning, as property managers try to contain ongoing water damage from thawing pipes. The recent floods continue a string of problems that tenants have reported since last week, which also includes periods of no heat and...
45-time convicted felon scammed Chicago businesses by posing as a city employee, prosecutors say
46 strikes and you’re out, pal. Or maybe not. We’ll see. Prosecutors say a man on parole for his 43rd, 44th, and 45th felony convictions is the guy who dressed up like a city inspector to scam businesses out of money on Chicago’s North Side earlier this month.
This pup will make a perfect addition to your family this new year
After she tires herself out from playing, she loves cuddling up for pets. Jera would love to find a forever home with a family who will give her with a lifetime of cookies, belly rubs, ear scratches and tons of love.
More COVID-19 deaths in Black neighborhoods as cases rise
Nine people in six Black zip codes in Chicago died in one week, according to Crusader calculations of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. With a 6.2 positivity rate for the second consecutive week as of December 19, Chicago remains at medium risk as COVID-19 cases rise among the city’s 2.7 million residents.
