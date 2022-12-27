ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chicago magazine

Go: January Agenda

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. At the venerable comedy showcase Stand Up Stand Up, see local comics moving beyond the “tight five” to honing headliner-length sets. The weekly Wednesday night show recently relocated to the Den Theatre. Ongoing. thedentheatre.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Is a Serial Killer Lurking Lake Michigan In Illinois?

Chicago residents are on edge as authorities investigate the possibility of a serial killer after several bodies were found in the city's waterways. The first body was discovered in the Chicago River on April 4, 2021, and since then, at least three more bodies have been found in various waterways around the city.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two towers at Hyde Park's The Algonquin have been in the dark for days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of two towers in The Algonquin apartment complex will find an orange sign from the Chicago Department of Buildings reading "Notice: off limits – do not enter" posted on the front door.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the residents were all forced out because of electrical problems – and they still have no clue when they might be able to go back home.Hundreds of residents altogether have been left in the dark – quite literally – with their power out and their questions unanswered. The city said power went out at the complex on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley

CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
CHICAGO, IL
East Coast Traveler

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

More COVID-19 deaths in Black neighborhoods as cases rise

Nine people in six Black zip codes in Chicago died in one week, according to Crusader calculations of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. With a 6.2 positivity rate for the second consecutive week as of December 19, Chicago remains at medium risk as COVID-19 cases rise among the city’s 2.7 million residents.
CHICAGO, IL

