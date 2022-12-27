ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
Idaho Capital Sun

Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings

Originally published on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 30, 2022. A man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, according to multiple news reports. A SWAT team apprehended Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, in Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountain region, at a location where he’d been staying, ABC News […] The post Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy