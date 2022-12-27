ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Announces Resources for Flight Cancellations, Refunds and Lost Baggage

Following a devastating week for Southwest Airlines in which it was forced to cancel thousands of flights without warning and leave passengers stranded at airports across the country, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green issued yet another apology and provided new resources for travelers to receive refunds, rebook their canceled flights or find their lost luggage.
AFP

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left over half a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travelers making last-minute dashes for Christmas. Hundreds of thousands were left without power in Ontario and Quebec provinces, while many flights were cancelled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, and some trains stalled.
COLORADO STATE
AFP

Travel misery grinds on as US digs out from superstorm

Thousands more flights were canceled across the United States on Wednesday, with no end in sight to days of travel misery as the country digs out from a deadly superstorm. Another kind of crisis was playing out at US airports around the country, as Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel thousands more flights to try to recover from a spiraling logistics breakdown.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Alberta Clipper to bring snow showers to blizzard-weary northern US starting Christmas Day

A weak Alberta Clipper system will dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week.  An Alberta Clipper is a quick-moving weather system from western Canada that sweeps across northern sections of the country. This type of system typically brings snow to the Northeast, Great Lakes and Midwest. This system is forecast to bring only a few inches or less of snow, but the Clipper will slide across many areas just hit hard by the Christmas week blizzard, which brought dangerous snow, high winds, bitter cold and disruptive...
ILLINOIS STATE
TravelPulse

Post-Holiday Airline Ticket Prices Soar Despite Promised Price Caps

Southwest Airlines has become the target of much consumer ire and government criticism in recent days, being the airline with the most offenses amid this week's continuing cascade of flight cancellations. The disastrous air travel situation America finds itself in at present is a product of the after-Christmas travel rush,...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and thousands of flight cancellations, snarling Christmas travel

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages, flash flooding and canceled holiday plans from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning just days before Christmas.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Coast-to-coast winter storm threatens millions

The biggest holiday storm in decades is set to hit much of the U.S. Winter storm warnings, blizzard conditions and dangerous cold is forecast in more than 40 states, from the Pacific Northwest to New England, and as far south as Florida. Elise Preston has the details.
FLORIDA STATE
TravelPulse

Collette Highlights Small-Group Tours Shaking Up the Transportation Standard

WHY IT RATES: Cultural immersion also includes methods of transportation with Collette, from gondolas to tuk-tuks and more. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Collette highlights small-group tours that give travelers a chance to step outside of the coach bus and enjoy other unique methods of transportation. The tour operator knows travelers want to get a culturally rich experience in each destination, and by utilizing unique modes of transportation where available, it is just one way Collette puts their travelers first.
MONTANA STATE
TravelPulse

How to Enjoy Winter in Saudi Arabia

There's nothing quite like spending winter in Saudi Arabia. Travelers can experience moments that will live in their memory forever. When traveling to the kingdom in the winter months, visitors can go to the biggest winter festival in the region that will instill them with wonder and Saudi's winter destinations can recharge guests with warmth in places such as Al-Ahsa, Riyadh, AlUla and Jeddah.
TravelPulse

How To Experience Tecate, Mexico as it Celebrates its 130th Anniversary

The municipality of Tecate, in Baja California, celebrates the 130th anniversary of its foundation in 2022. One of the best ways to get to know this destination is through a weekend visit with an itinerary full of varied experiences. Day One. Start your visit with breakfast at Malinalli, a restaurant...
TECATE, CA
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Returns to Normal Operations

After about a week of mass cancellations and operating at one-third of the airline’s operating schedule due to Winter Storm Elliott that snowballed into an operating failure, Southwest Airlines announced that it is once again back on track and operating its normal schedule as of Friday. Over 2,000 flights...
TravelPulse

Travel Agent Academy Helps You Find New Ways to Sell Legendary Tokyo

Tokyo, the world's largest city and an innovator when it comes to enhancing contemporary life among ancient treasures, has risen to meet recent international travel challenges in particularly creative ways. In its just-launched Tokyo Specialist Program at Travel Agent Academy, you will be introduced to some of the destination's most notable initiatives in the areas of sustainability and wellness, as well as learn about enlightened ways to travel when personal space and customization are top priorities. This slide show presents just a few of the program's top take-aways when advising clients on visiting Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy