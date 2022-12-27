Read full article on original website
Following a devastating week for Southwest Airlines in which it was forced to cancel thousands of flights without warning and leave passengers stranded at airports across the country, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green issued yet another apology and provided new resources for travelers to receive refunds, rebook their canceled flights or find their lost luggage.
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
Want to start your car to heat it up? Here's why doing so in winter weather may be a bad idea.
Letting a car idle requires more time for the vehicle to warm up and allows excess fuel to get into the engine, which isn't good for wear and tear.
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
What to pack in your car to stay safe during severe winter weather
If you're ever stranded in your car due to a bad winter storm, being prepared can be the difference between life and death. Here's what travel preparedness experts recommend for winterizing your vehicle and staying safe.
Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze
A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left over half a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travelers making last-minute dashes for Christmas. Hundreds of thousands were left without power in Ontario and Quebec provinces, while many flights were cancelled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, and some trains stalled.
Holiday travel to hit roadblock as large storm looms ahead of Christmas
AccuWeather meteorologists say the chances are increasing for a major storm with snow, rain, strong winds and plummeting temperatures to occur in the days before Christmas over the central and eastern United States. The massive system will coincide with an outbreak of Arctic air that will send temperatures to bone-chilling...
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
Travel misery grinds on as US digs out from superstorm
Thousands more flights were canceled across the United States on Wednesday, with no end in sight to days of travel misery as the country digs out from a deadly superstorm. Another kind of crisis was playing out at US airports around the country, as Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel thousands more flights to try to recover from a spiraling logistics breakdown.
Get ready for a 'polar plunge.' The first week of winter brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
Astronomical winter officially begins this Wednesday and Jack Frost will arrive in full force.
Alberta Clipper to bring snow showers to blizzard-weary northern US starting Christmas Day
A weak Alberta Clipper system will dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week. An Alberta Clipper is a quick-moving weather system from western Canada that sweeps across northern sections of the country. This type of system typically brings snow to the Northeast, Great Lakes and Midwest. This system is forecast to bring only a few inches or less of snow, but the Clipper will slide across many areas just hit hard by the Christmas week blizzard, which brought dangerous snow, high winds, bitter cold and disruptive...
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and thousands of flight cancellations, snarling Christmas travel
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages, flash flooding and canceled holiday plans from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning just days before Christmas.
Coast-to-coast winter storm threatens millions
The biggest holiday storm in decades is set to hit much of the U.S. Winter storm warnings, blizzard conditions and dangerous cold is forecast in more than 40 states, from the Pacific Northwest to New England, and as far south as Florida. Elise Preston has the details.
Snow showers forecast for blizzard-weary northern US
A weak Alberta Clipper system begins its dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week.
