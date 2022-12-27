Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners have won eight of their last...
Liverpool assistant coach heaps praise on 'transformative' Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man Pep Lijnders put rivalries aside to tell FFT just how much respect he has for the job Arteta has done
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Liverpool vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Liverpool are taking on Leicester City at Anfield tonight as the Reds aim to continue their recovery from an inconsistent start to the season.Jurgen Klopp’s side won their last two Premier League matches before the World Cup, and returned to action on Boxing Day with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa. Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news and build-upThat victory left them sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand, and right back in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.Standing in their way here are a Leicester City side...
Sky Sports confirm Wigan v Sunderland will be shown live
If you want a simple way to watch Sunderland's last game of 2022, you're in luck.
Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
Yardbarker
Arsenal tipped to rival PSG for top Serie A centre-back
If there is one position that many Gunners would argue does not require improvement, it is defense. Arteta has one of the strongest defensive units in the PL, thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and William Saliba. However, it appears that Arteta is not yet satisfied with his defense. Over...
Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
Leeds 1-3 Man City - Premier League: Erling Haaland brace seals win for champions
CHRIS WHEELER AT ELLAND ROAD: Erling Haaland scored. Of course he did. Twice. Was it ever going to end any other way when this son of Leeds returned home to play at Elland Road?
BBC
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Break was useful to work with players - Graham Potter
Chelsea boss Graham Potter says the Premier League break for the World Cup caused disruption, but adds that the work he did with some of his players helped them in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth. MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth. Watch all of the Premier League highlights over Christmas on...
'He's broken his own record' - Tony Mowbray gives Corry Evans update
Sunderland boss explains midfielder's absence at Wigan.
We won’t be relegated from Premier League, says new Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley
New chairman Bill Foley has insisted Bournemouth will not be relegated this season as he targets European qualification within the next five years.Foley, who completed his takeover earlier this month, intends to do with the Cherries what he has done with NHL side Vegas Golden Knights, which he also owns, and establish them as a force in the top flight.Foley told the Bournemouth Daily Echo: “We’re not going to be relegated. That’s not going to happen.“Our goal is to make sure we stay up, to give the club the proper resources to stay up and then, beyond that, to really...
BBC
Michael O'Neill: What's on NI manager's 'to-do' list as he returns for second spell?
It's almost three weeks since Michael O'Neill strode purposefully, and very happily, back through the door at Windsor Park. The man who made history during his first spell as Northern Ireland manager by leading them to the Euro 2016 finals has returned - by very popular demand - for a second spell in charge of his country.
Report: Chelsea May Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo
There is a belief that Chelsea could move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
BBC
Bolton Wanderers: Manager Ian Evatt insists there is 'more to come' in 2023
Manager Ian Evatt has insisted there is "more to come" from his high-flying Bolton Wanderers side in 2023. Bolton are currently fifth in League One following their 0-0 draw with Derby County on Tuesday. They started 2022 down in 15th, so Evatt is pleased at how the Trotters have come...
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Ladislav Almasi, Jeremie Frimpong, Steven Gerrard, Craig Gordon
Celtic will turn to previous target Ladislav Almasi, the 23-year-old Slovakia and Banik Ostrava striker, if they fail to land South Korea's Cho Gue-sung. (Rudolf Ludvik via Daily Record) Celtic could be set for a significant sell-on fee as Real Madrid have made an enquiry for their £45m-rated former defender...
