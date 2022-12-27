Read full article on original website
CELEBRATE ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS AND NYE IN JANUARY WITH AWE AND THRILL AT THE MAGNIFICENT BILLIONAIRE DUBAI
Always bringing an unmatched vibe to the city, Billionaire Dubai is opening their grand doors to welcome guests for an unforgettable Orthodox Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations within the magnificent venue located at Business Bay. To countdown the Orthodox Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations in style, Billionaire...
MINA RASHID WELCOMES MSC WORLD EUROPA’S FIRST EVER CALL IN THE MIDDLE EAST
After serving as a floating hotel during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the MSC World Europa, a futuristic, lower-carbon-fuelled cruise ship made its first call at Mina Rashid on the 21st of December 2022. The vessel began its new winter season with a 4-night sail from Doha to Dubai, reinforcing...
MAKE YOUR WAY TO MYSK MOON RETREAT, A LUXURY CLAMPING SITE IN THE DESERT OF SHARJAH
In such perfect weather, Mysk Moon Retreat, the prominent destination for hands-on glamping and desert adventures amidst the dunes of Mleiha and Al Faya Mountain in Sharjah, is the ideal getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. The rates for a dome with a pool start at AED...
