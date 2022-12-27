Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
This Louisville ice cream shop is opening their second location in spring 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's some sweet news for ice cream lovers -- Ehrler's Ice Cream is opening their second location in the new year!. The ice cream shop made the announcement in a video on their Facebook and captioning it with, "BIG NEWS for 2023! Our second storefront is coming soon. See you there!"
wdrb.com
Workout studio opening new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another business is coming to a Highlands retail center. A sign is up where Hotworx is moving in. It's a fitness studio where clients work out in infrared heat, aimed at making you swear more and get rid of toxins. There are already four other Hotworx...
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
wdrb.com
Owner of Ramiro's Cantina plans to parlay closure of Louisville restaurant into smaller Jeffersonville concept
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his decision to close the Frankfort Avenue staple is more of a move than a closure. By next month, he said, he'll open a new location in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Ramiro Gandara said in the last three years, things have gotten...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
Wave 3
Dream Hotel looks to bring more city life to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Louisville hotel is looking to bring more city life and hospitality to the downtown area. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday the recent economic development plan to bring a Dream Hotel to Louisville. The hotel will have six food and beverage outlets, a...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
WLKY.com
Empanada food truck opens full-service restaurant in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. — From food truck to full-service restaurant, Alchemy has officially opened its new restaurant in Norton Commons. Alchemy is a Venezuelan and Latin fusion food truck. Now, the owners are expanding the business and concept. The restaurant on Meeting Street is described as a Venezuelan-style steak house....
iheart.com
This Kentucky City Is Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
The new year is almost here and it's time to plan your New Year's Eve celebration. WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year. The website states, "To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."
wdrb.com
Tickets on sale for Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that sends food home with needy students is holding a celebrity chef fundraising dinner in March. Blessings in a Backpack fed more than 6,600 Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students this year. Students in low-income families receive a backpack full of food for the weekend to ensure they have food while they aren't in school.
wdrb.com
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer unveils official portrait at Metro Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's official portrait is now hanging in the Mayors Gallery at Louisville Metro Hall. It was created by artist Carlos Gamez de Francisco. Fischer said he wanted his portrait to be more than him just looking straight at the viewer. Instead, Fischer is...
wdrb.com
Dream Hotel project in downtown Louisville calls for restaurants, bars, rooftop event space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The planned Dream Hotel on Main Street in downtown Louisville is set to include six food and beverage outlets and a rooftop events space. City leaders and developers — including representatives from the Frazier History Museum, Main Street Association and Louisville Downtown Partnership — came together Tuesday to announce more details for the project.
Wave 3
Louisville insurance company says being preventative is key to avoid busted pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daugherty Insurance, a local insurance company, gave some advice to follow to avoid having a pipe burst in cold weather. The latest winter chill has left scores of homeowners with frozen and busted pipes. Dealing with a frozen and busted pipe is an issue nobody wants...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant. His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best?. Mashed compiled a...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water rate to slightly increase starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water customers will see a slight increase on their monthly bills starting Jan. 1. The company announced in November that the move to raise rates is an effort to help offset increased costs to keep the city's drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more...
wdrb.com
Pharmacies still struggling with staff shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Friday earlier this month, customers at the Highlands Kroger store on Bardstown Road watched employees roll out the folding doors to the in-grocery pharmacy at 3 pm. Prescriptions could not be filled until the following day at 9 a.m., according to a sign explaining the early closure.
lanereport.com
Delta Air Lines announces new, nonstop service Boston
Delta Air Lines is expanding its reach from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) with new, nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) beginning in Spring 2023. The new daily flight will launch on Monday, May 8, 2023 – just in time for the summer travel season.
Wave 3
Germantown bar holding giveaway to help pay for storm damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several reports of pipes bursting at many businesses and homes in Louisville have come in since extreme weather rolled through the region. One Germantown bar is putting together a raffle to help pay for storm damage. ShopBar Louisville located on Barret Avenue posted a video to...
wdrb.com
UofL student athletes Monty Montgomery, Hercy Miller join Louisville nonprofit board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two University of Louisville student athletes have joined a local nonprofit organization devoted to childhood education and nonviolence. Louisville football linebacker Monty Montgomery and basketball player Hercy Miller were appointed to Christopher 2X Game Changers Youth Advisory Board, announced Wednesday. Christopher 2X Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence.
