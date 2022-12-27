Read full article on original website
Take a tour of my balcony cabin on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady. It came with a hammock where I took naps next to the ocean.
Insider's writer sailed on Virgin Voyages' adults-only Scarlet Lady cruise ship in a balcony cabin and thinks it's the best value for one to two guests.
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Royal Caribbean Makes Beverage Changes Passengers Will Like
When you are on vacation, time works a little differently than it does at home. You don't have to wake up to get the kids to school or to be at the office (or your remote office) at any specific time. When you're on a cruise, time becomes even more...
travelawaits.com
24 Most Popular Beach Vacation Rentals In The U.S. (2022)
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Beach vacations have the unique ability to awaken our inner children, no matter our age. The beach is the perfect setting for a romantic getaway, a relaxing large family reunion, or as a respite from the cold winter weather. Florida, California, and Hawaii are probably the first places you consider, but don’t sleep on the lesser-known sandy beaches of Alabama, New Jersey, and the Oregon coast. TravelAwaits readers were busy traveling this year, and these beautiful beach homes were their favorites. It’s time to mix yourself a piña colada and book your own sandy getaway in 2023!
purewow.com
Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort in St. Lucia Is the Sweet Caribbean Escape You Need￼
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Surrounded by more than 100 acres of tropical rainforest with breathtaking views of the Caribbean, Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort...
These honeymooners got stuck on a cruise ship in 2020. Here's why they went on a do-over
Back in March 2020, Jay and Carmen Martinez found themselves stuck at sea as the cruise industry shut down in the wake of Covid-19. Almost three years later, the couple embarked on a do-over trip. Here's what they learned.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World
There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR REASONS TO ADD JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA TO YOUR TRAVEL BUCKET LIST IN 2023
With a new year normally comes a renewed urge to travel and explore destinations that offer experiences to make memories that last a lifetime. JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, located in the Shaviyani Atoll, offers all that is needed and more to ensure a holiday like no other, where guests are inspired to be fully present, whether alone, with a significant other, or with family. With so much to offer, here are four reasons why the multi-generational resort must be added to your 2023 travel bucket list:
We spent Christmas from hell on a £5,000 P&O luxury festive cruise – our dinner was ruined after our booking vanished
PASSENGERS on a £5,000 festive cruise found the trip hard to swallow after their Christmas dinner was ruined in a booking mix-up. The fuming guests claimed their experience on P&O Cruises Arvia's maiden voyage was dampened by a string of errors. This included long queues for "poor" food, booking...
Elite Travel in 2023 Is All About Luxe Isolation. Here’s Where to Get Away From the Crowds in Style.
What’s the elite traveler in the mood for going into 2023? Think Mallorca: The Balearic island is the embodiment of the current trend for “small places, incredible locations with fabulous views that are a little bit away from everyone,” says Jules Maury, head of Scott Dunn Private. Mallorca has Tuscany’s rustic charm but fewer people and a newer edge. United Airlines recently introduced a nonstop seasonal flight from Newark to the capital, Palma, unlocking easy access from the US for the first time. Maury’s pick is the 31-room Son Net, a 17th-century estate opening in April under the auspices of Spanish...
Looking Out: There's nothing crazy about having fun in the cold
“What in the world are you doing?” says Cassandra, one of my neighbors. She’s pulled up in her car near where I’m working to retrieve my hat from the bag on my bicycle. “Getting my hat out,” I say, holding it up as I unclip my helmet and switch from hard hat to...
tripatini.com
best Car Rental In Hanumangarh - Jodhpur Day Tours
Hanumangarh, also called Sadulgarh, City. Previously called BhatnnerThe Fortress of the (Bhatti Rajput), it became Hanumangarh in 1805 when it was annexed by the princely state of Bikaner. The holy city Hanumangarh is also recognized as an agricultural market as cotton and wool are woven on handlooms here and sold on a large scale. The primary tourist attraction of Hanumangarh is the Bhatner fort, a beautiful structure whose history dates backs thousands of years.
Top destinations to visit in 2023 and booking hacks for Airbnb to get the best bang for your buck
Travel planning for 2023 yet? Here are the most in-demand cities for next year as well as some saving hacks for booking to get the most value out of the platform.
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023.
travelmag.com
The Best All Inclusive Resorts & Hotels in Playa del Carmen
Perched on the Yucatán Peninsula, the Mexican coastal town of Playa del Carmen offers visitors a divers choice of accommodation, including several all-inclusive hotels and resorts. Home to palm-lined beaches and beautiful coral reefs, Playa del Carmen enjoys a constant buzz, most of which is centred around the pedestrianised...
hotelnewsme.com
MAKE YOUR WAY TO MYSK MOON RETREAT, A LUXURY CLAMPING SITE IN THE DESERT OF SHARJAH
In such perfect weather, Mysk Moon Retreat, the prominent destination for hands-on glamping and desert adventures amidst the dunes of Mleiha and Al Faya Mountain in Sharjah, is the ideal getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. The rates for a dome with a pool start at AED...
thedailyadventuresofme.com
A Day Trip to Isla Contoy, Mexico from Cancun
I have visited Cancun for about 30 years, so we always look for interesting and unique day trips in the Yucatan of Mexico. On my last trip, the mainly deserted island of Holbox made it onto my radar, but I quickly realized that it couldn’t easily be visited as a day trip from Cancun.
The Black-owned hotels for your next trip: from ski lodges to luxury resorts
Black travelers make up a robust segment of the US tourism economy. According to a 2019 study conducted by market research firm MMGY Global, Black Americans spent $109.4bn on domestic travel in 2019 – plus nearly $20bn more on travel abroad. That’s over 13% of the overall US leisure travel market, roughly the same percentage of Black people in the US. “What’s often perceived to be a ‘niche’ audience actually accounts for over 458m traveler stays each year,” says Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY.
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’s New Route Takes You on a Luxe Ride Through the French Alps
Nothing says “winter getaway” like a trip to the French Alps. And soon, travelers will be able to board Belmond’s famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the ultimate snow-capped European adventure. The legendary train has recently announced a new route that captures the joy of slow travel with all the excitement of an exhilarating Alpine adventure. Kicking off next winter, passengers will be able to choose between four winter journeys that trek between Paris and one of the highest mountain ranges in the world—the French Alps. And the best part? You can enjoy the frosty, picturesque landscapes without ever leaving the railcar. Launching in December 2023, the 17-carriage train...
