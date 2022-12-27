Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
azbigmedia.com
8 must-try Northern Arizona experiences
The Valley of the Sun has been on a massive economic development upswing, especially as it relates to the more opulent hospitality offerings available across the region. However, State 48’s capital city is not alone in its explosion of elevated experiences. Northern Arizona is similarly seeing an uptick in more extravagant and adventurous experiences and offerings in the areas of food, beverage and even accommodations. Here are some of the most momentous menus, must-stay spots and Northern Arizona experiences that are more than worth the miles in 2023:
KOLD-TV
The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” has landed with a thud in Arizona. In early October, with flu cases raging, RSV cases the highest in ten years and COVID cases on the rise, health officials predicted a banner year for respiratory diseases. It has not played...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation
(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report
The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.
newsnationnow.com
Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall
(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
votebeat.org
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has...
US News and World Report
California Deputy Killed by Driver, Suspect Dies in Shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
ABC 15 News
Power knocked out to hundreds of APS customers in Flagstaff area
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Power was knocked out to Flagstaff-area residents as a winter storm moved through dropping inches of snow. At about noon Wednesday, APS reported more than 4,200 outages in Flagstaff. At the same time, the areas of Munds Park and Mormon Lake, south of Flagstaff, saw an...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
ABC 15 News
What are the laws for headlights, turn signals, and taillights?
Operation Safe Roads is dedicated to making sure drivers get the understanding needed to make safe decisions. ABC15 received an email from one Valley resident named Jason who said he has seen far too many drivers with missing headlights, brake lights, lack of blinker use, and more. Our team decided...
Census finds Arizona to be a top-5 state for in-migration
Arizona's population grew by 1.3% from July 2021 to July 2022, the spike represents a total of 94,320 new Arizonans over that period.
Rare 'Living Fossil' Creatures Surface In Arizona
The crustaceans "look like little mini-horeshoe crabs with three eyes."
AZFamily
4,300 without power in Flagstaff; storm closures on NB I-17 near Lake Montezuma; SR-89A in Sedona
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two major freeways in northern Arizona are closed as a major winter storm hits the High Country, leaving thousands without power. According to Arizona Public Service (APS), more than 4,280 customers were without power due to an “unknown interference” hitting a major power line. While no specifics have been released, much of the area is experiencing severe weather, with downed lines and equipment damage being reported in other parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties.
