8 must-try Northern Arizona experiences

The Valley of the Sun has been on a massive economic development upswing, especially as it relates to the more opulent hospitality offerings available across the region. However, State 48’s capital city is not alone in its explosion of elevated experiences. Northern Arizona is similarly seeing an uptick in more extravagant and adventurous experiences and offerings in the areas of food, beverage and even accommodations. Here are some of the most momentous menus, must-stay spots and Northern Arizona experiences that are more than worth the miles in 2023:
Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation

(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall

(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
California Deputy Killed by Driver, Suspect Dies in Shootout

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
Power knocked out to hundreds of APS customers in Flagstaff area

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Power was knocked out to Flagstaff-area residents as a winter storm moved through dropping inches of snow. At about noon Wednesday, APS reported more than 4,200 outages in Flagstaff. At the same time, the areas of Munds Park and Mormon Lake, south of Flagstaff, saw an...
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
What are the laws for headlights, turn signals, and taillights?

Operation Safe Roads is dedicated to making sure drivers get the understanding needed to make safe decisions. ABC15 received an email from one Valley resident named Jason who said he has seen far too many drivers with missing headlights, brake lights, lack of blinker use, and more. Our team decided...
4,300 without power in Flagstaff; storm closures on NB I-17 near Lake Montezuma; SR-89A in Sedona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two major freeways in northern Arizona are closed as a major winter storm hits the High Country, leaving thousands without power. According to Arizona Public Service (APS), more than 4,280 customers were without power due to an “unknown interference” hitting a major power line. While no specifics have been released, much of the area is experiencing severe weather, with downed lines and equipment damage being reported in other parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties.
