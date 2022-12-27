Read full article on original website
BBC
Elliot Millar-Mills: Bath sign former Wasps tighthead prop as injury cover
Bath have signed former Wasps prop forward Elliot Millar-Mills on a short-term contract. The 30-year-old will provide cover at tighthead while Will Stuart is out because of injury. Millar-Mills was previously with Ealing Trailfinders for three years after spells at Edinburgh and Leeds Tykes. Millar-Mills has appeared for England Counties,...
Crawley co-chairman steps into dugout for defeat amid growing chaos
The Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson stepped into the dugout for Friday’s match against Stevenage, following the departure of manager Matthew Etherington on Thursday. Johnson’s decision to take on a “more direct, hands-on role” did not pay off as Crawley were beaten 3-1 by their promotion-chasing hosts.
