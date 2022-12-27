Read full article on original website
Related
PDC World Darts Championship schedule including Michael Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price
The PDC World Darts Championship is back with the magic of Ally Pally sure to produce some superb arrows.Peter Wright claimed a second title in last year’s championship, defeating Michael Smith in a thrilling final 7-5.Michael van Gerwen is the favourite once again, just ahead of 2021 champion Gerwyn Price, and the Dutch player, a three-time winner, insists he has nothing to prove.“Of course I want to add more, but as long as I keep winning tournaments, World Championships will follow,” he told the PA news agency. “That’s how it is, keep believing in yourself. People always say you have...
BBC
World Darts Championship: Gerwyn Price reaches quarter-finals
World number one Gerwyn Price advanced to the World Darts Championship quarter-finals with a 4-1 win against Jose de Sousa at Alexandra Palace. Wales' Price, who beat five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 4-0 in the third round, will face Gabriel Clemens or Alan Soutar next. Jonny Clayton also reached...
Harriet Dart gets Great Britain off to winning start at United Cup
Harriet Dart secured victory for Great Britain in their opening United Cup tie against Australia on Friday with a straight-sets victory over Maddison Inglis. Britain were 2-0 up in the best-of-five contest heading into day two, thanks to wins for Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan on day one. GB needed...
BBC
Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull among 2022 winners
With an English winner of the US Open, a Northern Irishman returning to the top of the world ranking as well as English, Scottish and Irish victories on the LPGA, 2022 has been a memorable year for UK and Irish golf. Yes, this period will be remembered for the unseemly...
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
BBC
Eve Muirhead reflects on Olympic gold & calling time on curling
"Dancing in front of the Strictly audience would give me the complete fear. I'd rather eat those disgusting things on I'm A Celeb." Eve Muirhead sits contently as the topic of the next chapter of her life comes up. For someone whose adult life has been dictated by routine, staring into the unknown sits surprisingly well with the 32-year-old.
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
BBC
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool reach agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign forward
Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. The deal is worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m) and the Eredivisie club say it is a record transfer fee for them. Gakpo, 23, will officially join Liverpool at the start of the January...
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares Darwin Nunez to Robert Lewandowski
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned about chances missed by Darwin Nunez in recent games, drawing comparisons with Robert Lewandowski's early career at Borussia Dortmund. Summer signing Nunez, 23, has scored nine goals this season but has also squandered several big opportunities. Klopp says Lewandowski had similar...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
BBC
Michael O'Neill: What's on NI manager's 'to-do' list as he returns for second spell?
It's almost three weeks since Michael O'Neill strode purposefully, and very happily, back through the door at Windsor Park. The man who made history during his first spell as Northern Ireland manager by leading them to the Euro 2016 finals has returned - by very popular demand - for a second spell in charge of his country.
BBC
Leeds United: Jesse Marsch accepts 'unfairly high' expectations of fans
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future. After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.
BBC
West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings
West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
BBC
Bolton Wanderers: Manager Ian Evatt insists there is 'more to come' in 2023
Manager Ian Evatt has insisted there is "more to come" from his high-flying Bolton Wanderers side in 2023. Bolton are currently fifth in League One following their 0-0 draw with Derby County on Tuesday. They started 2022 down in 15th, so Evatt is pleased at how the Trotters have come...
