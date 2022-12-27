The PDC World Darts Championship is back with the magic of Ally Pally sure to produce some superb arrows.Peter Wright claimed a second title in last year’s championship, defeating Michael Smith in a thrilling final 7-5.Michael van Gerwen is the favourite once again, just ahead of 2021 champion Gerwyn Price, and the Dutch player, a three-time winner, insists he has nothing to prove.“Of course I want to add more, but as long as I keep winning tournaments, World Championships will follow,” he told the PA news agency. “That’s how it is, keep believing in yourself. People always say you have...

7 HOURS AGO