Montgomery County, TN

WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian kneeling in roadway fatally hit by vehicle

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-40 in Dickson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Kamuela Martin was driving westbound at around 7:30 p.m. when he made an attempt to merge onto the interstate. The pedestrian, 28-year-old Andrew Houston, was...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

BNA responds to viral video of officer argument

After a video of a BNA officer threatening to arrest people for trespassing at the Nashville Airport surfaced, the airport said the officer was dispatched to "escort passengers to the pre-security ticketing counters." BNA responds to viral video of officer argument. After a video of a BNA officer threatening to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Trafficking

A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug trafficking after being stopped by law enforcement on South Virginia Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 32-year-old William Carneyhan and while talking with them he continued to reach in his pocket several times. Police say they noticed a bag containing 3 grams of suspected meth he was attempting to hide underneath him while sitting on the ground.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Fatal crash on I-40 near Dickson blocks lanes

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound. The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash

A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Metroplex Drive in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on Metroplex Drive. Police say the man had been seen crossing the street multiple times before the crash. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the man was again crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.
NASHVILLE, TN

