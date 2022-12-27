Read full article on original website
WKRN
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police.
WSMV
Pedestrian kneeling in roadway fatally hit by vehicle
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-40 in Dickson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Kamuela Martin was driving westbound at around 7:30 p.m. when he made an attempt to merge onto the interstate. The pedestrian, 28-year-old Andrew Houston, was
Clarksville Police looking to add LPR cameras on state routes
A resolution set for discussion at a January Clarksville City Council meeting would express support for an LPR system for the Clarksville Police Department, according to Communications Director Jimmy Settle.
WKRN
BNA responds to viral video of officer argument
After a video of a BNA officer threatening to arrest people for trespassing at the Nashville Airport surfaced, the airport said the officer was dispatched to "escort passengers to the pre-security ticketing counters."
Man out on bond for car theft arrested for allegedly breaking into Nashville home, stealing Lexus SUV
The Metro Nashville Police Department said "outstanding, coordinated" police work led to the overnight arrest of a suspect in a break-in on 15th Avenue South.
Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Nolensville police searching for man accused of check washing
A man is wanted in Nolensville after allegedly cashing in a fraudulent check for several thousand dollars.
Gallatin grandmother almost scammed out of nearly $10,000
The grandmother called police who were able to stop the scam from going through.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Trafficking
A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug trafficking after being stopped by law enforcement on South Virginia Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 32-year-old William Carneyhan and while talking with them he continued to reach in his pocket several times. Police say they noticed a bag containing 3 grams of suspected meth he was attempting to hide underneath him while sitting on the ground.
Hendersonville man killed in Sumner County crash on Highway 31
A 26-year-old man has died following a crash along Highway 31 in Sumner County Wednesday morning.
‘It was absolutely shocking’: BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers
A video has gone viral on social media after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport police officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight.
Gallatin Police Searching for Aggravated Assault Suspects Considered Armed and Dangerous
The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance to locate two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault. Demarcion Lyles, AKA Lil Hype – Lyles has a warrant on file for Aggravated Assault and should be considered armed and dangerous. Brandon Williams, AKA BAM – Williams has a warrant on file for...
WSMV
Fatal crash on I-40 near Dickson blocks lanes
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound. The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and...
Cheatham County man loses $20K after falling victim to a scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
Four teens facing charges after carjacking, chase, Metro Police say
A Tuesday night pursuit of a stolen car led to multiple charges against four minors, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
fox5ny.com
Tennessee mom accused of multiple armed carjackings, using child as shield
A 24-year-old woman from is accused of carjacking multiple people, including one incident in which she shot a victim and used her child as a shield, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Over the course of a few hours Thursday, police say Bethany Wilson, of Goodlettsville, committed three armed carjackings...
Hendersonville Police arrest man for aggravated statutory rape, other charges
A Hendersonville man is facing multiple charges after authorities received a report about a 39-year-old having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Metro police release photos of suspect vehicle in deadly I-24 shooting
Metro police have released more information about the investigation into the shooting death of Christopher Spaunhorst.
fox17.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Metroplex Drive in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on Metroplex Drive. Police say the man had been seen crossing the street multiple times before the crash. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the man was again crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.
