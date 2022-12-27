ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

A Look Inside Unusual High School Nicknames: Top Ten from NFHS Archives

NFHS has released a look at its Top Ten Unusual High School Nicknames. The list includes a mention from Wisconsin: Kaukauana Galloping Ghosts. To read the entire article, including the history behind each nickname, click HERE. #10 Cairo(GA) Syrupmakers. #7(Tied) Sandy Jordan(UT) Beetdiggers. #7(Tied) Kaukauna(WI) Galloping Ghosts. #7(Tied) Speedway(IN) Sparkplugs.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Thursday's High School Scoreboard

Championship - Neillsville 52, Auburndale 46 - P. Opelt (Neills.) 20 pts, Aue (Aub.) 23 pts. Consolation - Neillsville 73, Augusta 59 - A. Roman (Neills.) 21 pts., King (Aug.) 22 pts. Championship - Auburndale 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 42. Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout. At Concordia University, Mequon. Heritage Christian...
WISCONSIN STATE
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
cwbradio.com

State Climatologist Discusses Wisconsin's Changing Climate

(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But, according to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

National FFA Organization Opens Application Period for 2023 College Scholarships

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The National FFA Organization has opened the application period for its 2023 college scholarship program. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, program coordinators say applicants must be less than 23 years of age at time of application and must be a current FFA member who plans to attend post-secondary school in the U.S. More than 1,800 scholarships are available.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Funding for Wisconsin Senior and Disabled Transportation Announced

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Several Wisconsin agencies providing transportation for seniors and the disabled in rural areas will partake in over $5 million in state and federal funds next year. Governor Tony Evers joins with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to announce an increase of funds for the 5310 Enhanced Mobility...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

National Nurse Suit Could Help Wisconsin Health Care Providers

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) A nationwide negative for the nursing field could turn out to be a positive for Wisconsin health providers. A report from NBC news states a lawsuit has been filed against four agencies who renew contracts of travel nurses, then slash their pay by as much as 50%. The Wisconsin Nurses Association believes that action could lead more nurses to stay in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Veteran's Secretary Stepping Down

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The state Veteran's Secretary is retiring. Governor Tony Evers says Mary Kolar will retire as of January 2nd. Evers appointed Kolar as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2019. The former US Navy captain spent 28 years in the service before moving to the public sector.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

USDA to Conduct Commercial Floriculture Survey for Wisconsin

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct its Commercial Floriculture Survey in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa over the next month. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, between January 1 and February 15, over 900 growers will be asked to provide information on production area, sales of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Visits All Counties in Wisconsin, Again, in 2022

Gov. Tony Evers announced that he has once again visited each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties in 2022, his third 72-county tour since taking office in 2019. With this year’s 72-county tour, the governor has visited all 72 Wisconsin counties in a year three times each since becoming governor, including in 2019, 2021, and now, 2022, as well as several counties in 2020 before the pandemic prevented travel for most of the year.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy