Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
A Look Inside Unusual High School Nicknames: Top Ten from NFHS Archives
NFHS has released a look at its Top Ten Unusual High School Nicknames. The list includes a mention from Wisconsin: Kaukauana Galloping Ghosts. To read the entire article, including the history behind each nickname, click HERE. #10 Cairo(GA) Syrupmakers. #7(Tied) Sandy Jordan(UT) Beetdiggers. #7(Tied) Kaukauna(WI) Galloping Ghosts. #7(Tied) Speedway(IN) Sparkplugs.
cwbradio.com
Thursday's High School Scoreboard
Championship - Neillsville 52, Auburndale 46 - P. Opelt (Neills.) 20 pts, Aue (Aub.) 23 pts. Consolation - Neillsville 73, Augusta 59 - A. Roman (Neills.) 21 pts., King (Aug.) 22 pts. Championship - Auburndale 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 42. Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout. At Concordia University, Mequon. Heritage Christian...
CBS 58
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
Wisconsin teen survives shark attack, goes on to win WIAA swimming title
In swimming, it takes plenty of laps and monotonous work. All for the possibility of a huge roar as Lucy Art won the WIAA State Swimming 50 Free Title.
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
cwbradio.com
State Climatologist Discusses Wisconsin's Changing Climate
(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But, according to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
News 3 Now welcomes (back) Kelly Slifka
There's a new face on the News 3 Now This Morning team, but it's one you may have seen before.
cwbradio.com
National FFA Organization Opens Application Period for 2023 College Scholarships
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The National FFA Organization has opened the application period for its 2023 college scholarship program. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, program coordinators say applicants must be less than 23 years of age at time of application and must be a current FFA member who plans to attend post-secondary school in the U.S. More than 1,800 scholarships are available.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cwbradio.com
Funding for Wisconsin Senior and Disabled Transportation Announced
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Several Wisconsin agencies providing transportation for seniors and the disabled in rural areas will partake in over $5 million in state and federal funds next year. Governor Tony Evers joins with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to announce an increase of funds for the 5310 Enhanced Mobility...
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
cwbradio.com
National Nurse Suit Could Help Wisconsin Health Care Providers
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) A nationwide negative for the nursing field could turn out to be a positive for Wisconsin health providers. A report from NBC news states a lawsuit has been filed against four agencies who renew contracts of travel nurses, then slash their pay by as much as 50%. The Wisconsin Nurses Association believes that action could lead more nurses to stay in the state.
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Veteran's Secretary Stepping Down
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The state Veteran's Secretary is retiring. Governor Tony Evers says Mary Kolar will retire as of January 2nd. Evers appointed Kolar as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2019. The former US Navy captain spent 28 years in the service before moving to the public sector.
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
cwbradio.com
USDA to Conduct Commercial Floriculture Survey for Wisconsin
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct its Commercial Floriculture Survey in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa over the next month. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, between January 1 and February 15, over 900 growers will be asked to provide information on production area, sales of...
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Visits All Counties in Wisconsin, Again, in 2022
Gov. Tony Evers announced that he has once again visited each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties in 2022, his third 72-county tour since taking office in 2019. With this year’s 72-county tour, the governor has visited all 72 Wisconsin counties in a year three times each since becoming governor, including in 2019, 2021, and now, 2022, as well as several counties in 2020 before the pandemic prevented travel for most of the year.
Comments / 0