(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The National FFA Organization has opened the application period for its 2023 college scholarship program. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, program coordinators say applicants must be less than 23 years of age at time of application and must be a current FFA member who plans to attend post-secondary school in the U.S. More than 1,800 scholarships are available.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO