Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Year of the Rabbit AirPods Pro on sale in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — To mark the Chinese New Year, Apple is releasing a limited-edition Year of the Rabbit version of theAirPods Pro in four countries in Asia. The Chinese New Year takes place on January 22, 2023,...
Apple Insider
Smartphone sustainability is at an all-time high, Apple in the lead
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report shows how Apple continues to go above and beyond its direct competitors when cutting its carbon footprint. Sustainability is a big deal to Apple, which is why it stands head and...
Apple Insider
Apple looks to Luxshare for iPhone 15 Pro Max assembly
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has reportedly chosen Luxshare as an additional manufacturer for theiPhone 15 Pro Max, easing its reliance on Foxconn. Foxconn has long served as the major manufacturer to assemble iPhone Pro models, but recent...
Apple Insider
Former patent attorney sues Apple over harassment & discrimination
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A former patent attorney for Apple has sued the company over discrimination and harassment after she complained about a male colleague. Jayna Richardson Whitt sued the company in California, claiming Apple retaliated against her...
Apple Insider
Looking back at 2022: Favorite hardware, software, and features
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's been a long year, and we've seen it all. Our editorial staff shares their favorite gear, software, and features released over the course of 2022. Lots of new things are released every year,...
Apple Insider
How to use Stacks and Quick Look in macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Stacks and Quick Look are handy features in themacOS Finder that can help speed up your workflow. Here's how to get started using them. Stacks are spring-loaded popups, each containing a set of files...
Apple Insider
B&H's Mega Deal Zone offers 100s of year-end discounts
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — B&H's year-end deals are live, including Mega Deals that include hundreds off Macs and a 10.9-inch iPad with 64GB storage capacity that's discounted to $399. B&H Photo's annual Mega Deal Zone event is back,...
Apple Insider
Best two-factor authentication apps for iOS 16 in 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Two-factor Authentication requires you to use a personal device that isn't the device you're using when you log in to enhance security. Here are the best ones foriOS 16. Given the wide range of...
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's Mac Studio is on sale for $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Shoppers looking for Mac deals can find a year-end blowout bargain on Apple's Mac Studio from Adorama, now $154 off. Plus, get $30 off AppleCare. Apple released the Mac Studio in March 2022, and...
Apple Insider
Best Dark Sky alternatives for iOS 16 in 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The beloved Dark Sky weather app now has just days of life left. It will be missed, but there are strong alternatives — including Apple's own. If you're a Dark Sky fan, do...
Apple Insider
Save an extra 20% on Twelve South products with GameStop's year-end savings
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — GameStop is offering year-end deals on various products from Twelve South at an extra 20% off clearance prices. Plus, get free 1-3 day shipping on purchases over $59. Twelve South makes accessories for Apple...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 30: 23% off eufy Home Security Camera System, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $199 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The most significant deals we found today include AirPods for $114, $268 for a 55" Roku Smart TV, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $199.99, $597.99 off an LG 16" Laptop, and $349.01 off an iPad Pro 11".
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec 28: Apple Watch SE for $249, 45% off Samsung Soundbar & More
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Deepest discounts for today include an Apple Watch SE (Gen 1) for $249, a Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical Outdoor Smartwatch that's 45% off and $500 off an MSI Laptop, the lowest prices in at least 30 days. Plus, a Shark robot vac is on sale for $169.99.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 29: $200 off Apple 11-inch iPad Pro, Fire 8 tablet 50% off & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Today's top deals include a 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro for $1,299, the lowest price in 30 days and $180 off Samsung's 31.5" Smart 4K monitor, a best seller at B&H Photo. Plus, get an LG 4K Gallery Edition OLED TV for 22% off.
Apple Insider
LastPass password vaults crackable for $100, alleges 1Password
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — LastPass has claimed that it would take millions of years to crack a user's master password, but a rival company claims that the process won't take nearly that long, and could be done for a mere $100.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch can act as reliable & accurate stress indicator
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The ECG feature alongside other measurements in theApple Watch can act a basic stress detector, claims a new study. Back in 2020, the then forthcoming Apple Watch Series 6 was rumored to include features...
Comments / 0