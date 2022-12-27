Gov’t Mule have announced that their New Year’s Eve run, which was slated to include a one-night stand at The Met in Philadelphia on Dec. 29, and a double feature at New York’s The Beacon Theatre on Dec. 30 and 31, have been postponed. The new dates have not been released. The band cited a medical emergency as the catalyst for a change in dates and went on to add, “After waiting for so long, we were excited to be together and finally make these shows happen, the last thing we wanted or expected was to have to postpone again, but it was an unavoidable situation.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO