Philadelphia, PA

jambands

Gogol Bordello Celebrate Night One of New Year’s Eve Stand at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Gogol Bordello have officially begun their New Year’s Eve run. The first of three gigs took place last night, Dec. 29, at Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl. Continuing their holiday stand, the band will bounce to The Big Apple tonight, where they will play at New York’s Brooklyn Bowl on Dec. 30 and 31. — Night one of the band’s Brooklyn Bowl stand in the City of Brotherly Love was comprised of a high-energy 19-song main set that included run-throughs of fan favorites such as “Wonderlust King,” “Not a Crime,” “Through the Roof ‘n’ Underground,” as well as a notable rendition of the Romani-infused, “Mishto!”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
jambands

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Announce Shows at Newly Reopened Chickie Wah Wah Venue in New Orleans

After announcing dates for their 25th-anniversary tour, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe has followed up by tacking on a set of shows slated for Jan. 11 and 12 at the newly reopened Chickie Wah Wah in New Orleans. News of the shows was made public across the band’s social media pages, where they revealed that they would also spend a week in the Big Easy with the intent to rehearse and record in “one of our favorite cities in the world,” as stated in their post. See below.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
jambands

Gov’t Mule Postpone New Year’s Eve Run in Philadelphia and New York City

Gov’t Mule have announced that their New Year’s Eve run, which was slated to include a one-night stand at The Met in Philadelphia on Dec. 29, and a double feature at New York’s The Beacon Theatre on Dec. 30 and 31, have been postponed. The new dates have not been released. The band cited a medical emergency as the catalyst for a change in dates and went on to add, “After waiting for so long, we were excited to be together and finally make these shows happen, the last thing we wanted or expected was to have to postpone again, but it was an unavoidable situation.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mxdwn.com

Bilal at City Winery Philadelphia on January 8th

The American singer-songwriter Bilal will be performing at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8th. The Philadelphia native grew up in Germantown. He began his interest in singing while attending church. His father would take him to the city’s jazz clubs which led to his passion for jazz. He attended New York’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and dropped out his sophomore year when he landed a record deal with Interscope.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
myneworleans.com

Big Night NOLA New Year’s Eve Event is Back

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans annual New Year’s Eve Event – Big Night New Orleans is back for its 10th anniversary in a new location — Mardi Gras World, located at 1380 Port of New Orleans, in New Orleans, LA. Big Night New Orleans offers entertainment in multiple party areas, all overflowing with spectacular all- night entertainment and impeccable service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022

If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?

The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence

The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES 7-FAVE OVER SAINTS: CLICK FOR CAESARS FREE BETS!

The New Orleans Saints are still alive in the race for the NFC South, sitting just one game back from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ll need to win out and the Buccaneers to lose out in order for them to do it, so while the chances are slim, they do exist. Step one in pulling off the improbable is upsetting the Eagles in Week 17.
TAMPA, FL
WWL

Emeril Lagasse named Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Culinary Officer

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line announced renowned New Orleans chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse will serve as the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer. As Chief Culinary Officer, Lagasse will support Carnival crew chefs with popular food trend ideas and culinary techniques as well as advise the cruise line on future menu items and dining concepts for Carnival guests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

