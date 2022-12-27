Read full article on original website
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
jambands
Gogol Bordello Celebrate Night One of New Year’s Eve Stand at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Gogol Bordello have officially begun their New Year’s Eve run. The first of three gigs took place last night, Dec. 29, at Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl. Continuing their holiday stand, the band will bounce to The Big Apple tonight, where they will play at New York’s Brooklyn Bowl on Dec. 30 and 31. — Night one of the band’s Brooklyn Bowl stand in the City of Brotherly Love was comprised of a high-energy 19-song main set that included run-throughs of fan favorites such as “Wonderlust King,” “Not a Crime,” “Through the Roof ‘n’ Underground,” as well as a notable rendition of the Romani-infused, “Mishto!”
jambands
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Announce Shows at Newly Reopened Chickie Wah Wah Venue in New Orleans
After announcing dates for their 25th-anniversary tour, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe has followed up by tacking on a set of shows slated for Jan. 11 and 12 at the newly reopened Chickie Wah Wah in New Orleans. News of the shows was made public across the band’s social media pages, where they revealed that they would also spend a week in the Big Easy with the intent to rehearse and record in “one of our favorite cities in the world,” as stated in their post. See below.
jambands
Gov’t Mule Postpone New Year’s Eve Run in Philadelphia and New York City
Gov’t Mule have announced that their New Year’s Eve run, which was slated to include a one-night stand at The Met in Philadelphia on Dec. 29, and a double feature at New York’s The Beacon Theatre on Dec. 30 and 31, have been postponed. The new dates have not been released. The band cited a medical emergency as the catalyst for a change in dates and went on to add, “After waiting for so long, we were excited to be together and finally make these shows happen, the last thing we wanted or expected was to have to postpone again, but it was an unavoidable situation.”
mxdwn.com
Bilal at City Winery Philadelphia on January 8th
The American singer-songwriter Bilal will be performing at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8th. The Philadelphia native grew up in Germantown. He began his interest in singing while attending church. His father would take him to the city’s jazz clubs which led to his passion for jazz. He attended New York’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and dropped out his sophomore year when he landed a record deal with Interscope.
myneworleans.com
Big Night NOLA New Year’s Eve Event is Back
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans annual New Year’s Eve Event – Big Night New Orleans is back for its 10th anniversary in a new location — Mardi Gras World, located at 1380 Port of New Orleans, in New Orleans, LA. Big Night New Orleans offers entertainment in multiple party areas, all overflowing with spectacular all- night entertainment and impeccable service.
myneworleans.com
Krewe of Orpheus Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Superstar and Pop Icon as Monarchs
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Krewe of Orpheus will celebrate its 30th anniversary Monday, Feb. 20, as they reign over the city of New Orleans, ending at the Ernst N. Morial Convention Center for the spectacular Orpheuscapade – the biggest dance party of Mardi Gras!. The 2023...
NOLA.com
Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022
If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell have been set
NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangments for the comedian killed outside of a Rouses two days before Christmas have been set. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was killed after being caught in a crossfire in the parking lot of a Rouses. His funeral is set to be on Jan. 5 at...
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
NOLA.com
King Cake Hub opens with a pageant at Zony Mash and two locations for 2023 Carnival season
Jennifer Samuels announced the opening dates and locations for King Cake Hub, the seasonal market offering a wide selection of king cakes from area bakeries. There also will be a King Cake Monarch Pageant on the eve of king cake season at Zony Mash Beer Project. The main King Cake...
Do you recognize them? Woman hopes to reunite family with photos lost during Katrina
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A woman in St. Charles Parish needs your help to fulfill her late father’s dream: Reuniting a family with old photographs he found after Hurricane Katrina. They were found on the side of the road right after the storm. “On the bottom of...
Mother of comedian ‘Boogie B’ blames ‘culture of violence’ for his murder
NEW ORLEANS— No leads, suspects, or answers in the murder of slain comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell, struck by stray gunfire outside Rouses on Friday. Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price spoke with WGNO News about why she thinks this happened to her son.
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
uptownmessenger.com
Miss Shirley’s on Magazine keeps the spirit of a neighborhood Chinese restaurant
A new Chinese restaurant on Magazine Street has a familiar family at its helm. Miss Shirley’s opened on Dec. 1 in the space that was occupied by Jung’s Golden Dragon II. Jung’s Golden Dragon, which opened in Metairie in 1977 before relocating Uptown in 2010, closed in May when the owner, Jung Tan, retired.
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
uptownmessenger.com
New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence
The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
theadvocate.com
What's next for Harrah's transformation to a Caesars? Exterior renovations, a food hall
A two-year-old project to expand and rebrand Harrah’s New Orleans at the foot of Canal Street into a Caesars casino-hotel complex enters a new and more visible phase in early January, when renovations begin to the exterior of the building and to nearly one-fourth of the gaming hall space inside.
fastphillysports.com
EAGLES 7-FAVE OVER SAINTS: CLICK FOR CAESARS FREE BETS!
The New Orleans Saints are still alive in the race for the NFC South, sitting just one game back from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ll need to win out and the Buccaneers to lose out in order for them to do it, so while the chances are slim, they do exist. Step one in pulling off the improbable is upsetting the Eagles in Week 17.
Emeril Lagasse named Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Culinary Officer
NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line announced renowned New Orleans chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse will serve as the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer. As Chief Culinary Officer, Lagasse will support Carnival crew chefs with popular food trend ideas and culinary techniques as well as advise the cruise line on future menu items and dining concepts for Carnival guests.
