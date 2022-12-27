Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Town of Manteo NYE event postponed to January 1
Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM due to forecasted inclement weather. No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy. The bands and amusements...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jolly Roger owner Carol Ann Angelos honored for decades of service to Outer Banks community
Carol Ann Angelos – the longtime owner of the Jolly Roger Restaurant on the Beach Road in Kill Devil Hills – was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her four decades of service to the Outer Banks community during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held earlier this month.
obxtoday.com
David Rhoads
David George Rhoads, age 90, passed away in Nags Head, NC December 29, 2022. Dave was born September 14, 1932 in Baltimore, MD and raised in Jarrettsville, MD along with his two brothers John (Jack) N. Rhoads and William (Bill) E. Rhoads who preceded Dave in death. In addition to his brother William, Dave was also predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Dunn Rhoads; and his parents, Jesse D. and Helen R. Rhoads.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck Chamber of Commerce announces winners of 2022 Small Business Awards
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual dinner meeting and awards ceremony announcing the winners of the 2022 Small Business Awards. Awards were presented by Currituck Chamber president Josh Bass. 2022 Small Business of The Year 10 Or More Employees: B&M Contractors, Inc. 2022 Small Business of The...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck tables approval of first phase of Corolla Boat Club
Currituck commissioners heard a request for approval of a preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of Corolla Boat Club, Monterey Shores, located on Malia Drive in Corolla in Poplar Branch (Beach) Township, but ultimately ended up tabling the issue to allow additional time for developers to answer some questions regarding traffic concerns.
thecoastlandtimes.com
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
obxtoday.com
Property/house check program offered
The Duck Police Department offers a property/house check program to the Town’s property owners. As part of the program, the officers make periodic checks of residences that are not occupied during the off-season. The officers look for open windows and doors and other signs of unauthorized entry, as well...
obxtoday.com
Jamie Alan Killen
Jamie Alan Killen, 75, of Nags Head, NC, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Norton, VA on October 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Olaf Killen. A member of Nags Head Church, Jamie often volunteered at various activities and duties around the church. He loved Beach Music, fishing, classic cars, cookouts, a good joke, shag dancing, reading, and rooting for the Dodgers, Nationals, and Redskins. He especially enjoyed the music of Bill Deal & Ammon Tharp with the Rhondels, and the Band of Oz (or any music he could shag to). Most importantly he valued spending time with his family and grandkids, and loved life on the Outer Banks.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County New Year’s Closures and Trash Collection Changes
Dare County Public Works—which provides trash collection for the unincorporated areas of the county as well as the Town of Kitty Hawk—has also announced its revised collection schedule in observance of the 2023 New Year’s Day. Residential trash collection for the week of January 2, 2023 through...
Virginia Republican proposes forgiveness for some community college student loans
A Republican delegate from Virginia Beach is proposing a bill that would allow some community college students to get fully-forgivable loans -- but only in certain fields facing shortages.
obxtoday.com
Christmas tree collection to begin January 11 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills will be collecting natural Christmas trees beginning on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and other non-organic items from your tree. Place your tree in the right-of-way adjacent to your property and ensure that it is away from all other objects, no later than January 10th.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
obxtoday.com
REMINDER: Fireworks, sparklers, sky lanterns prohibited during New Year’s Eve celebrations
As we ring in the New Year, please remember that the use of fireworks, sparklers ,and sky lanterns in the Town of Duck is strictly prohibited and is punishable by a $250.00 fine as well as a mandatory court appearance. Please do your part to prevent damaging fires, injurieis, and...
obxtoday.com
Tanya Gallop Neeland
Tanya G. Neeland went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a grueling six-year battle with ALS. She suffered through every trial and experiment available knowing the lessons learned would most probably only help the next victims of ALS. She graduated from Longwood College in 1983, accepting...
obxtoday.com
Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession
On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
Father accused of shooting, killing son in Elizabeth City
On Thursday, December 22, officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Richard Wayne Graham for murder.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
White Steven C from 40266 Moore Way/014808012—Lot 12 Kinnakeet Shores/$592,850/Improved Residential. Smith Powell Andrew from Decker James C/013602000—Lot 59 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$565,000/Improved Residential. Rawson Dominic H rom Gray Richard Scott/013826000—Lt 198 Part 199 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$655,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bise Michael M from Williams Jarvis L/017274000—Lot...
obxtoday.com
5 things to know about winter weather forecasts
As temperatures continue to drop exponentially, the Town of Kill Devil Hills is offering residents and visitors a variety of tips to stay in the know during the process of keeping warm:. Snow or ice totals can vary greatly over short distances. A heavy snow band may form, dropping more...
