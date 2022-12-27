Read full article on original website
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
Kate Hudson’s decades-long career has seen the Oscar-nominated actress collaborate with a lot of talented costars. But there was a stretch of time in the 2000s when Hudson was one of the queens of the romantic comedy, and had some pretty handsome leading men by her side. During a recent installment of Vanity Fair’s lie-detector test series, Hudson revealed which of her costars is a “gentler kisser,” and we were genuinely surprised by her answer.
Joseph, “Jo Mersa” Marley, a Reggae artist who followed in the footsteps of father, musician Stephen Marley, and grandfather, the late Reggae star Bob Marley, has died, Miami police told CNN. He was 31. Marley was found deceased inside his parked vehicle in Miami on Monday night. Police...
The Daily Yonder crew shares its rural recommendations for high-quality holiday entertainment. They focused on the overlooked, under-the-radar selections for 2022.
This was a doozy of a year, admittedly made even more overwhelming by the ever-expanding glut of content you know you want to consume. We seem to constantly be barraged by recommendations that have been enthusiastically served up by friends and loved ones — only for most of them to remain on our “to watch” (or read, or listen to) list for months, never to budge. In this upcoming last weekend of 2022, we encourage you to catch up on a few of these overlooked titles that for whatever reason got lost in the crazy shuffle.
