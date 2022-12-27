NBS Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foster-based animal rescue based in Troy with the mission rescuing and rehabilitating homeless animals in need. The group maintains a network of foster parents to care for the animals until they are adopted. The group also provides community education regarding proper pet care and participates in community youth outreach programs. Certified trainers and animal behaviorists are on call to evaluate an animal’s behavior, to offer training advice and suggestions, and to perform behavior assessments to determine if an animal’s behavior is a danger to itself or those around it in support of the goal of finding a home for each animal that comes into its care.

