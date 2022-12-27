Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
dbusiness.com
Consumers Energy to Study Impact of its Dams, Decide Future Plans
Consumers Energy in Jackson is funding an independent study during the first half of 2023 to determine the contribution of its 13 river hydro facilities to local communities near those dams across Michigan. That study will build on information gathered during community engagement meetings held in 2022 to help determine...
dbusiness.com
Detroit Most Affordable Major City for Housing in United States
ConsumerAffairs, an Oklahoma-based customer review and consumer news platform, analyzed U.S. cities with more than 500,000 citizens and ranked them based on median monthly housing cost and median home values from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that Detroit is the most affordable major city. With a median...
dbusiness.com
Atwell in Southfield Agrees to Acquire Cleveland Surveying Company
Atwell, a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm based in Southfield, has agreed acquire Dempsey Surveying Co., a land surveying firm based in Cleveland. The acquisition, the third transaction announced by Atwell this quarter, will expand the company’s presence in Ohio and surveying capabilities in the Midwest. The deal...
dbusiness.com
U-M Students Set Stage for New Law to Help Ports Grow Economy Throughout State
The Maritime and Port Facility Assistance Grant Program Act, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed in July, sets up an office in the Michigan Department of Transportation to oversee federal grants. It puts the Great Lakes state ports in line for federal grant dollars that neighboring states have enjoyed for years.
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Purchase Plus to Increase Access to Home Ownership
Rocket Mortgage, part of Detroit’s Rocket Cos., today introduced Purchase Plus, a special purpose credit program intended to increase accessibility to homeownership in underserved communities. “Homeownership has a significant impact on strong communities and the creation of generational wealth,” says Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “Our Purchase Plus...
dbusiness.com
Sign of the Times
The 16-by-9-foot high-definition LED screen that greets guests with drone views of downtown Detroit in the lobby of Signarama Troy/Metro Detroit’s new facility is indicative of what lies beyond it — a growing company driven by technology. Last December, Signarama President and CEO Bob Chapa had just about...
dbusiness.com
EMU Space Partnership Collects $270K Grant from National Science Foundation
The National Science Foundation recently awarded a research and development grant to Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti and partner Rogue Space Systems in New Hampshire for their project on a new type of electronic propulsion thruster. The $271,381 grant will enhance the partnership between academia and the physics and astronomy industry.
dbusiness.com
Homefront Hugs Foundation
Homefront Hugs Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Ann Arbor that seeks to provide support for those serving along with veterans and their families. It has many different missions, including the Homefront Hugs letter campaign where kids could send personalized cards to a service member. Another of its stated missions is adoptions, in which volunteers can “adopt” for a period of time the family of a deployed service member to provide them unconditional support.
dbusiness.com
NBS Animal Rescue
NBS Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foster-based animal rescue based in Troy with the mission rescuing and rehabilitating homeless animals in need. The group maintains a network of foster parents to care for the animals until they are adopted. The group also provides community education regarding proper pet care and participates in community youth outreach programs. Certified trainers and animal behaviorists are on call to evaluate an animal’s behavior, to offer training advice and suggestions, and to perform behavior assessments to determine if an animal’s behavior is a danger to itself or those around it in support of the goal of finding a home for each animal that comes into its care.
Comments / 0