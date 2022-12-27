Read full article on original website
arizonaprogressgazette.com
As 2022 Comes to a Close Governor Doug Ducey Salutes Arizona Redeveloper and Philanthropist Michael Pollack
Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a redeveloper, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.”
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks 12th in the nation in technology industry diversity
The Arizona Technology Council released its Q3 2022 Arizona Technology Industry Impact Report today, outlining the areas in which the technology industry is growing, as well as areas where there is opportunity for improvement. Most recent data highlights Arizona’s ranking as 12th in the U.S. in technology industry diversity.
iheart.com
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
When deciding where you want to live, what do you consider? Maybe it's the cost of living, the public school system, or even local amenities. Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America. The website states, "Explore the best neighborhoods to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."
healthcanal.com
Where To Buy CBD Oil In Arizona 2022 – Best CBD Oils & Buying Guide
Royal CBD. Premium, CO2-extracted hemp CBD. Full-spectrum CBD. Precise dosing with the included dropper. 20% Off Coupon: HC20. CBDistillery. Affordable...
3 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year.
azbigmedia.com
8 must-try Northern Arizona experiences
The Valley of the Sun has been on a massive economic development upswing, especially as it relates to the more opulent hospitality offerings available across the region. However, State 48’s capital city is not alone in its explosion of elevated experiences. Northern Arizona is similarly seeing an uptick in more extravagant and adventurous experiences and offerings in the areas of food, beverage and even accommodations. Here are some of the most momentous menus, must-stay spots and Northern Arizona experiences that are more than worth the miles in 2023:
Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency
ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
azbigmedia.com
25 of the biggest Arizona economic development wins of 2022
Arizona drew the eyes of the world in 2022 as businesses made record investments and high-tech industries surged. “Made in Arizona” became an oft-repeated slogan with manufacturing breakthroughs across industries including semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, aerospace, renewable energy and more. By October, Arizona claimed the fastest year-over year-manufacturing job growth in the nation, one of many Arizona economic development wins in 2022.
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix zip codes switch from homeowner to renter majority
The American dream of homeownership has been rehashed throughout the past decade, with more households renting than at any point in the last 55 years. Although renting was previously considered an alternative brought on solely by circumstances, one-third of this decade’s renters now say that it’s a matter of choice. In fact, according to our previous study, a diverse set of 23 large and mid-sized cities transitioned from owner- to renter-majority between 2010 and 2020. And five Metro Phoenix zip codes have switched from homeowner to renter majority during that time.
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
votebeat.org
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has...
Arizona Department of Gaming reports $41.9 million in tribal gaming contributions to the state for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
News Release Arizona Department of Gaming The Arizona Department of Gaming announced today $41,876,352 in tribal gaming contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund for the second quarter of Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. This amount represents a 95 percent increase when compared to the same quarter of FY ...
kawc.org
Baby names change with the times in Arizona
PHOENIX (Capitol Media Services) - New Arizona moms and dads aren't choosing the names for their children this year that their own parent selected for them. New figures from the state Department of Health Services show the names that were most popular a quarter century have all but disappeared from this year's Top 20 list.
An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots
Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
AZFamily
Judge releases recount results of 3 statewide races; including contested Arizona AG race
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Get ready, Arizona. Bigger, more sophisticated attacks on our power grid are likely
Control room at Palo Verde nuclear plant || Wikipedia. Opinion: A 2019 incident at Arizona’s Palo Verde nuclear plant and others should be our wakeup call: Bad actors could easily damage to the nation’s power grid. By Phil Boas || The Arizona Republic. Attacks against the U.S. power...
azbigmedia.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona partners with TriWest Healthcare Alliance
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona today announced that it will be supporting the contract awarded to TriWest Healthcare Alliance to administer the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) next generation TRICARE program, known as “T-5,” for its 26-state West Region territory. TRICARE is the uniformed services health care program for active duty service members (ADSMs), active duty family members (ADFMs), National Guard and Reserve members and their family members, retirees and retiree family members, survivors, and certain former spouses.
ExecutiveBiz
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to Support TriWest Under DOD Tricare T-5 West Region Contract
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will support TriWest Healthcare Alliance in delivering Tricare health care services to service personnel, retirees and their families across 26 states in the West region under a contract with the Department of Defense. TriWest won a $65.1 billion managed care support contract from the...
Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report
The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
